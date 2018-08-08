HOVER OVER IMAGE TO ENLARGE IT



A bumblebee enjoys an early morning breakfast on a cheerful sunflower found in a field of sunflowers on the corner of 280th and Remington Rds.



Founding father Heinrich Hett brought his wife, Katharina, and their 11 children from Ontario to Marion County in 1877. More than 240 descendents will be in Marion this weekend for the 100th Hett family reunion.



Howard Myers from Overbrook gives his gentle giants a break from plowing at the Goessel Country Threshing Days. He bought his team from an Amish family in Missouri and says they love to work, pulling the plow with ease through the field.