HOVER OVER IMAGE TO ENLARGE IT



Maddy Daniels and Mallory Ediger join eager customers of The Igloo as they line up Monday evening for a snow cone. The shaved-ice stand, which reopened Saturday, has been a summer staple in Hillsboro for decades. "It's packed every single night," Daniels said. Signs near the queue remind customers to be mindful of social distancing. The Igloo will be open from 6 to 10 p.m. all this week. Maddy Daniels and Mallory Ediger join eager customers of The Igloo as they line up Monday evening for a snow cone. The shaved-ice stand, which reopened Saturday, has been a summer staple in Hillsboro for decades. "It's packed every single night," Daniels said. Signs near the queue remind customers to be mindful of social distancing. The Igloo will be open from 6 to 10 p.m. all this week.



Derek Evans talks over the features of an Airstream travel trailer Monday afternoon at Airstream Guy's building at 1003 Batt St. Derek Evans is starting his own shop in Manhattan. His father, Mark Evans, is offering the building for sale to downsize, but not shut, his busines Derek Evans talks over the features of an Airstream travel trailer Monday afternoon at Airstream Guy's building at 1003 Batt St. Derek Evans is starting his own shop in Manhattan. His father, Mark Evans, is offering the building for sale to downsize, but not shut, his busines



With Kansas Wheat Commission projecting 41.1 bushels an acre, Cooperative Grain and Supply's Dick Tippin expects a yield slightly above average. A field of wheat grows Tuesday on Remington Rd. near 210th Rd. With Kansas Wheat Commission projecting 41.1 bushels an acre, Cooperative Grain and Supply's Dick Tippin expects a yield slightly above average. A field of wheat grows Tuesday on Remington Rd. near 210th Rd.