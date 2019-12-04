HOVER OVER IMAGE TO ENLARGE IT
Firefighters from Marion, Hillsboro, and Florence fight a blaze Tuesday afternoon at Cedar and Lawrence Sts.
Thurston Silhan drives a Farmall Super MTA tractor at his family's farm near Lehigh. Beyond an enjoyable experience for Thurston, working with tractors offers a medium to bond with his father and grandparents.
Kael Dameron gives his sister Reagan some attitude as the two get their bikes ready Saturday for Marion's Christmas parade.
Santa Claus rides a motorcycle Saturday near the end of Marion's Christmas parade. Santa gave out candy and wished young parade goers "Merry Christmas."
Email: | Also visit: Marion County Record and Hillsboro Star-Journal | © 2019 Hoch Publishing