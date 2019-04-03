HEADLINES

  • Judge rules Westview to stay under state control

    District Judge Steven Hornbaker issued strong words against the operators of Westview Manor in Peabody when he ruled Friday that the nursing home for people with mental illness and developmental disabilities would remain in receivership. Hornbaker wrote that Franklin Healthcare’s failure to correct “unsafe, unsanitary, and deplorable conditions” such as black mold in showers and backed-up toilets threatened the lives of its residents.

  • Wind farm application before county April 25

    A proposal to build a 100-tower wind farm in the southern portion of the county will be taken up by the county planning and zoning board April 25. Pat Pelstring, president and CEO of National Renewable Solutions, based in Mayzata, Minnesota, on Thursday gave the planning and zoning department a 1½-inch thick notebook containing the company’s application for a conditional use permit to build a wind farm and a 3-inch thick notebook with support material.

  • Campsite reservations might become available at lake

    Likely coming to Marion County Park and Lake: campsite reservations. Park and Lake superintendent Isaac Hett told county commissioners Monday that lake visitors have asked to be able to reserve campsites, and for busy weekends such as Labor Day and Memorial Day weekends, and the weekend of the annual Bluegrass Festival, reservations might be a good idea.

  • Resident takes plea agreement

    Peabody resident Jeannie Gervais was charged with animal cruelty in Peabody municipal court March 27 for a case that extended back to mid-February. Gervais took a plea agreement for one count of animal cruelty for neglecting her palomino mare at 803 N. Prairie View Lane.

  • Cities make sure 'tiny' homes properly built

    Dakota Patterson has embraced the virtue of living small with a 12-by-32-foot “tiny” house he is furnishing in Florence. While it might be easier to build than a full-size home, there are still safety measures to consider, said Trayce Warner, a Florence city councilmember.

  • 'Wild' fire training

    A group of Marion County firefighters learned how to battle wildland blazes last week at Quivira Boy Scout Ranch near Sedan. The firefighters spent Wednesday putting out areas still smoldering from a fire the previous day. Wednesday was too windy to start a wildland burn.

  • Marion teacher getting artistic at Lifelong Learning

    Marion first-grade teacher Rebecca Hofer has spent years giving students painting lessons from her home. She will lend her experience to a lecture for beginner-level artists during Lifelong Learning debut 9:45 a.m. Friday in the Heritage Lobby of the Shari Flaming Center for the Arts. Participants will create their work on 8-by-10-inch canvas.

  • Reservoir construction progress difficult to judge

    The bridge on Old Mill Rd. at Marion Reservoir has been closed since November, but warmer weather has eased the pace of the project. “Once the cold snaps stopped hitting, it made it a lot easier,” said Kevin McCoy, Marion Reservoir’s assistant lake manager.

  • Scavenger hunt recognizes Goessel museum's 45 years

    Visitors this year to the Mennonite Heritage and Agricultural Museum in Goessel have the opportunity to buy “passports” with which to explore the museum and find items from Russia. The museum is celebrating its 45th anniversary.

  • Norman Ensz

    Services for Norman Ensz, 90, who died Saturday at Hillsboro Community Hospital, will be 11 a.m. Monday at Hillsboro United Methodist Church. Burial will be an hour earlier at Hillsboro Mennonite Brethren Cemetery.

  • Lou Roberts

    Funeral services for Clara “Lou” Roberts, 82, Marion, were Saturday at Marion Christian Church. She died March 12 at Newton.

    Leola Bennett

    Eldon Britton

    Dean Duke

    Roger Giesbrecht

  • Influx of people at the door

    As warmer weather arrives, many area residents may have knocks on their doors. Some will be legitimate door-to-door salesmen, but some could be crooks looking for a way to get personal information or “case” the house for a later burglary.

  • Club sports mean 12-month investment

    With the increasing popularity of travel sports, seasons have lengthened to the point where players can have one activity almost year-round. “It is an investment,” Marion parent Kris Burkholder said. “My girls love volleyball. They want to improve their skills so they can do better in high school.”

