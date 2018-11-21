HEADLINES

  • Talking turkey with kids

    “What’s on the menu and how are you going to cook it?” was the question asked of Marion County students in preparation for the Thanksgiving meal. Hunting with a sniper rifle, cooking a turkey for 12 minutes, and layering a pumpkin pie are a few of the humorous ideas below. Bon appetit.

  • Gas prices drop before holiday

    Drivers in Marion County had an early Thanksgiving surprise this week, with gas prices around the county seeing a decrease of several cents. Gasoline and diesel prices have both come down since Oct. 1, Mid-Kansas Cooperative’s director of energy operations David Sell said.

  • Hillsboro hospital sued again

    Hillsboro Community Hospital is being sued for the second time in a year. Hutchinson-based Mobile Cardiac Care, LLC, filed a lawsuit Nov. 13 seeking $29,280 from HCH.

  • Holiday home tour set

    Four Marion residents are opening their homes for a Christmas tour sponsored by Marion City Library. Homes will be open from 1 to 5 p.m. Dec. 2. Several were holding off until after the Thanksgiving holiday to decorate their homes. 68 Lakeshore Dr., Marion County Lake

OTHER HEADLINES

  • PEO members meet for program

    Fourteen members of P.E.O. Chapter DB met at Eastmoor Methodist Church Nov. 12. Hostesses were Marge Summervill and Suzanne Thole. The program was “The Magic of Gratitude and Grace.”

  • Car enthusiast enjoying '38 Chevrolet

    Wayne Ollenberger is a curator of classic cars, with a Corvette and a 1971 Chevrolet pickup. His newest acquisition, a 1938 Chevrolet Master Deluxe, was a less-planned purchase than the other two. Ollenberger saw the car parked at Midway Motors in Newton two years ago, but he didn’t intend to buy it.

  • Christmas concert to feature special guests

    Soloist David Vogel will be joined by Hillsboro High School’s Spirit-n-Celebration, and Miss Kansas, Hannah Klaassen, to present a Down-Home Christmas concert at 7 p.m. Nov. 29 in Hillsboro M.B. Fellowship Hall. Cheesecake and coffee will be served.

  • Schaeffler House opening for season

    The William and Ida Schaeffler House in Hillsboro will celebrate its Christmas season opening 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Dec. 1. The house will be decorated for a Victorian Christmas, with live Christmas music from a capelin men’s quartet, a sing-along of German Christmas carols, and a country band. Tours will be available 9 a.m. to noon Tuesday, Thursday, and Saturday, and 1 to 3 p.m. Tuesday and Thursday, or by appointment.

  • Event benefits injured man

    Hundreds of people came to the fellowship hall at Hillsboro Mennonite Brethren Church on Sunday to support the family of Dustin Jost. Jost escaped death Sept. 18 when he touched a hot wire in an electrical box on an irrigation rig. Electricity went through his hand and exited through his heart.

  • Raffle to support Project SEARCH

    A program designed to prepare Project SEARCH interns for employment will get financial support at a raffle during Tabor College’s Nov. 26 basketball games. Ticket sales will begin at 5 p.m. before the women’s game and continue through the first half of the men’s game.

  • Kiwanis update: From 1 freezer to 6

    By serving 648 county residents, Marion County Resource Center and Food Bank utilizes all six of their freezers to capacity. Food bank chairman Gerry Henderson told Marion Kiwanis, at their Wednesday meeting, the bank started with only one freezer.

  • Buses to transport from school to day care

    Peabody-Burns school district will bus students from school to licensed day care on regular routes on a trial basis for the rest of the school year. At Wednesday’s board meeting, superintendent Ron Traxson updated board members on current projects, including purchasing a 72-passenger activity bus, district radio upgrade, additional speakers for the elementary, and electrical upgrades.

DEATH

  • Carol Deason

    Graveside service for Carol Deason, 77, who died Nov. 17, at Abilene Senior Living, was to be 11 a.m. Tuesday at Sunset Hill Cemetery, Herington. She was born on a farm north of Herington, the daughter of Sam and Sophia Blume McRae.

  • Wilma Schmidt

    Wilma Schmidt, 89, died Nov. 17 at Hillsboro Community Hospital. Funeral service was to have been Tuesday at Hillsboro Mennonite Brethren Church. She was born March 9, 1929 in Goessel to Frank and Margaret Hiebert Woelk. She married Andy Schmidt Aug. 12, 1948 in Hillsboro.

  • IM MEMORIAM:

    Lois Steinel

DOCKET

HEALTH

  • Food safety tips ward off holiday illness

    Heeding food safety tips for preparing a Thanksgiving meal can keep family and guests healthy this holiday season. Thanksgiving dinner is the largest meal prepared during the year for many cooks. United States Department of Agriculture offers tips for keeping food-borne illness away this holiday weekend.

OPINION

SCHOOL

MORE…

