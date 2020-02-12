HEADLINES

  • Resident proposes city cameras

    Peabody residents need to take measures to combat overlooked crime, resident Kirshawn Stevens said at Monday’s city council meeting. “When it comes to things around town, some of it goes unmonitored,” he said. “On behalf of public safety and everything like that, as a community, we need to come together and raise a fund to better secure us as a population.”

  • Sewer backup ends with water line break

    A Peabody fire hydrant flushing took place last week when a contractor hit a water line in the 200 block of N. Vine St., which occurred because the line had been marked wrong, John Beeman said at Monday’s city council meeting. Public works superintendent Lucas Larsen attempted to shut off water at the house, but had to flush hydrants for several blocks because of valve issues. It took two-and-a-half to three hours to pump the water.

  • County settles on S. Hutch center as site for its recyclables

    Recycling is being taken to a facility in South Hutchinson after county commissioners Monday agreed to a temporary compromise on a new site. For now, county recyclables will be taken to a South Hutchinson facility that charges a tipping fee of $98.50 a ton. It’s hoped that will last about 16 days.

  • Burn bans, county radios vex area's fire chiefs

    A group of county fire chiefs aired their frustrations about several problems they have faced to county commissioners Monday. The first to speak was Goessel fire chief Matthew Voth, who reminded commissioners that a burn resolution was passed in December 2017 giving the county emergency manager power to impose a temporary burn ban and notify commissioners as soon as possible.

  • Outlaws spend evening dining at Harvey House

    If a group of people who had dinner Saturday at Florence’s Harvey House walked into the establishment during its heyday, the staff might have sent for the sheriff. Flint Hills Outlaws, a train and stage robbery and historical shoot out re-enactor group from McPherson, came to the museum for a meal and a discussion of the house’s history instead. Flint Hills Outlaws re-enacts robberies and shoot outs from the 1870s to 1890s.

  • Man shoots self while cleaning his gun

    A 36-year-old Hillsboro man received a lesson in gun safety last week when he shot himself in the leg while drinking and cleaning a loaded gun. “I’m sure it hurt,” police chief Dan Kinning said. “That’s why alcohol and guns don’t mix.”

  • County compromises on ambulance station

    County commissioners compromised with Hillsboro Monday by agreeing to build a new ambulance station in return for land and water and sewer services from the city. Emergency Medical Service director Travis Parmley suggested a month ago that the county purchase a former gun shop in north Hillsboro and build a two-bay garage for the ambulances.

  • Odds of coronavirus low, but flu still sickens residents

    The best protection efforts against a frightening new virus making headlines worldwide are the same as one to prevent spread of influenza, which remains a greater risk to health in the county, county health nurse Diedre Serene said. The World Health Organization and Centers for Disease Control are monitoring an outbreak of a newly identified coronavirus that first appeared in Wuhan, China. It is known as 2019-nCoV.

  • Legislative candidate visits Democrats

    Christy Davis, a candidate for Kansas House of Representatives’ First Congressional District, spoke at Marion County Democrats’ regular meeting at Peabody Township Library. Christy, a business owner who lives in Cottonwood Falls, discussed personal tax exemptions, increasing child care tax credit, as well as Medicare and social security.

  • 'Fly Girls' library's annual community book selection

    “Fly Girls,” by Keith O’Brien, is the book participants in Marion City Library’s One Community, One Book reading event will read. Myrta Billings will lead a discussion of the book at 7 p.m. March 24 in the Kansas Room at the library.

  • Insurance agent breaks down statistics on dog bites

    Insurance agent Alex Case gave Marion Kiwanis members a view of the problem of dog bite injuries in Marion County and nationwide Feb. 5 when he spoke at the club’s weekly meeting. Case said statistics show that 4.5 million people are bitten by dogs each year in the United States.

  • Lifelong conservationist gives up his cows

    Gerald Rziha has been a longtime careful steward of the land. The Tampa farmer and rancher has been recognized by Marion County Conservation District in the past with the Grassland Conservation Award.

  • Calving weather 'much better' rancher says

    Donnie Hett of Marion wouldn’t say how many cattle he has, but he has “way too many when I’m feeding them, and not near enough when I’m selling them.” Hett has a bunch of heifers that started calving the first half of January. He hasn’t had any losses so far.

  • Safety a top priority working with grain

    Before employees at Cooperative Grain and Supply in Hillsboro can work in the company’s grain facilities, they review a checklist, which is important to ensure proper safety measures are taken, grain coordinator Dick Tippin said. “We do safety training with our employees and have different protocols in place,” he said. “Permits have to be filled out before they go into a potentially dangerous environment, and things that could harm you are locked out.”

  • One for all or all for one?

    One of our favorite stories comes from a conversation overheard at a civic club meeting a few years back. One member — a bit of an intellectual — was talking about a book he read over the weekend.

  • LETTER TO THE EDITOR:

    Volunteers needed

  • Area farmer to entertain at Pioneer Bluffs

    Peabody farmer and rancher Derek Klingenberg will perform at 1:30 p.m. March 7 at Pioneer Bluffs Center for Ranching Heritage, a mile north of Matfield Green. Klingenberg combines his love of music and entertainment with daily agriculture life.

  • Senior citizens board schedules to meet Feb. 21

    Senior Citizens of Marion County, Inc. board of directors will meet 10 a.m. Feb. 21 at Marion Senior Center. Reservations for lunch are due Feb. 19. Call Janet Bryant at (620) 392-2942, or Marion County Dept. on Aging, (620) 382-3580. Reservations for transportation are due Feb. 20 by calling the department.

  • Cowboys next focus at Lifelong Learning

    Author Jim Gray will be featured 9:45 a.m. Feb. 21 at Tabor College’s Lifelong Learning program in Tabor’s Shari Flaming Center for the Arts. Executive director of Ellsworth’s National Drovers Hall of Fame, Gray will discuss the ties between cowboys of the past and today’s large, evolving beef industry.

  • Blood drive will be Feb. 17

    Hillsboro FFA will host a blood drive from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Feb. 18 in Hillsboro Middle School’s gymnasium. Sign up to donate at redcrossblood.org.

  • Peabody-Burns girls fall short against Eagles

    If only the Peabody High School girls’ basketball team could’ve done more in the first half Friday against Elyria Christian, the Warriors might have finally picked up their first win. It wasn’t to be, though, as the Eagles’ 18-10 halftime lead was the difference in the outcome, surviving a 32-24 scare.

  • Forensics riding success to greater heights

    Peabody-Burns kicked off its forensics season in January, and junior Sarah Spencer wasted no time becoming the school’s first state qualifier of the season. “I just want to keep improving my poetry that’s already qualified so it will still be really good at state,” she said. “I’m going to move forward about the same so I can improve myself for when I get to state.”

  • Students share positivity

    Peabody-Burns students promoted positive thinking Friday at lunchtime, writing down uplifting or encouraging comments on cut-out hearts from TADA/STAND members. Over 180 hearts were turned in, which were put up in the school’s common area to share with other students.

