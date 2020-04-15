HEADLINES

  • Businesses hit with pair of thefts from vehicles

    Hillsboro police are investigating a pair of catalytic converter thefts that occurred over the weekend, one at Lang Diesel, and the other at Carquest Auto Parts. “It’s basically a day without the vehicle, plus now we have to take it to the repair shop,” Carquest manager Bob Williamson said. “It’s a pain.”

  • COVID-19 cases notch up again

    Although Marion County’s confirmed cases of COVID-19 have risen to five, 59 tests taken in the county have come back negative, county health nurse Diedre Serene said. So far, confirmed cases include a woman in her 50s confirmed Tuesday, a man in his 80s confirmed Saturday, a woman between the ages of 55 and 65 confirmed April 5, a man between the ages of 45 and 54 confirmed April 3, and a woman between the ages of 20 and 44 confirmed April 2.

  • First house in planned addition set to be built soon

    The first home set to be built in a Marion housing addition first planned three years is expected be under construction by the end of this month. Marion residents Chris Mercer and his wife Kristi signed a contract on the lot and house at the corner of Coble and Kellison Sts. two weeks ago.

  • Boy's speech disorder spurs his perseverance

    For Josh Hedrick, overcoming childhood speech apraxia is about perseverance. The 8-year-old Peabody-Burns student works with the school’s speech pathologist three times a week and often uses a special app on his tablet when struggling with certain words.

  • Roofers descend on Marion

    Roofing contractors were thick on the ground in Marion Monday and Tuesday following a weekend hail storm. Some of the contractors were sent by insurance companies to adjust claims, and some were going door-to-door in hopes of drumming up business.

COVID-19

  • Marion golf club still open despite stay-home order

    While many outdoor activities ground to a halt recently with Gov. Laura Kelly’s stay-home order, Marion Country Club remains one of Marion County’s last bastions for recreation, Marion resident Coty Miller said. The country club’s board of directors has taken precautions, however, like inserting a stopper in each hole so the flags don’t have to be touched to remove a ball.

  • Local hospital nets $300,000 relief check

    St. Luke Hospital on Friday got a share of $30 billion being distributed from the federal Health and Human Services agency’s Public Health and Social Services Emergency Fund. “We did receive funds this morning,” CEO Jeremy Ensey said Friday. “It will at least make a dent. It totaled a little over $300,000.”

  • Medical supplies delivered to county

    Medical supplies from the Strategic National Stockpile were distributed across the state, including Marion County, last weekend. According to Jane Welch, spokesman for the Kansas adjutant general’s office, supplies were sent out through the Kansas National Guard, and each county emergency manager coordinated delivery to local medical providers.

  • St. Luke offers curbside appointments, lab tests to county patients

    Patients wanting to make a laboratory or clinic visit to St. Luke Hospital and Clinic, who don’t wish to enter the building because of the COVID-19 pandemic, can now arrange to have staff come to their car. Marketing director Roger Schroeder said St. Luke is excited to provide alternative services to help keep patients safe during the pandemic. Patients can be seen while remaining in their vehicle, which limits contact with other patients and visitors.

  • Loans provided to help keep businesses afloat

    In a normal year, Keith Janzen and his team would be taking a breather after scrambling to file returns by today’s tax deadline. But that was before the “Closed” signs that erupted in storefronts shuttered by the outbreak of a pandemic became a daily reminder of the mortal threat to Marion County’s small towns.

  • Angels rally around Marion business

    Jonathan and Leora Ramirez still don’t know the name of one of their angels. But they want Marion to know the community is full of them.

OTHER NEWS

  • Camper break-in inspires mixed opinions

    A trio of burglaries reported April 5 at Pawnee and 220th Rds. near Marion Reservoir has raised concerns about having out-of-town residents unable to access their property. Marion County Lake resident Roger Kaiser said break-ins shouldn’t be a concern for most owners as long as they have alarm systems at their properties.

  • Commissioners review first draft of extension agreement

    County commissioners got their first look Monday at a draft of an extension district operational agreement with Dickinson County. Commissioners were concerned about a provision included by Dickinson County to develop services for its aging residents.

  • Peabody plans improvements for city park building

    Peabody council on Monday approved a plan to have Whitney Enterprises replace the door and any rotting wood at Peabody City Park’s round house. The full project was estimated at $2,950, but replacing only the door would cost $1,198.

  • Power outage makes cold afternoon colder

    An afternoon power outage that lasted as long as four and a half hours in parts of Marion added to the misery of cold temperatures Sunday. Temperatures in the upper 30s at noon, and by the time power was restored, temperatures had dropped to the lower 30s.

  • Hail storm damages roofs, cars in Marion

    A Saturday evening hail storm that tracked over the county dropped hail as large as baseballs in some parts of Marion. More than an inch of rain fell in some parts of the county, said Robb Lawson, forecaster with the National Weather service in Wichita.

  • KwiKom buys area Internet firm

    Marion County customers who use Pixius Communications for Internet will soon become customers of KwiKom Communications, because of the recent purchase of Pixius. Pixius’ territory in Wichita and central Kansas was bought by KwiKom, while Pixius territories near Kansas City, Missouri and Western Missouri were bought by Wisper ISP, according to a KwiKom press release.

DEATHS

DOCKET

OPINION

  • COVID-19 is doing a number on us

    An epidemic, an earthquake, a damaging hailstorm, a 4½-hour blackout — all that plus snow in the forecast? If anyone starts hearing the ominous buzzing of swarms of locusts, it may be time to drown them out with a chorus of “It’s the End of the World as We Know It” — or, perhaps, a loud reading from the Book of Revelation.

  • The man behind the legend

    We’re sad to note this week the passing of one of our favorite people, retired pharmacist Jerry Higgins, a sometimes iconoclastic, always intellectual mainstay of the community. Writers often think of particular audiences when they commit pen to paper, sometimes making references they know only a few will appreciate. Jerry was one of the few for this writer. What else would you expect from someone who composed his own obituary and could easily spend an hour arguing the merits of pronouncing a certain type of cheese as “GOW-do” instead of “GOO-da”?

  • ANOTHER DAY IN THE COUNTRY:

    Helga at the vet

PEOPLE

SENIOR LIVING

  • Seniors finding ways to keep active

    While many opportunities for social and physical activities have been canceled, Marion County seniors are still finding ways to get outside and stay active. Marion resident Verna Cooper tries to walk a mile most days, which she said now has value beyond the physical benefits.

  • Care facilities get inventive to keep seniors in touch with their families

    Elders living in a locked-down facility where family cannot visit is, in the words of one nurse, “heart-wrenching.” Nursing homes and assisted living centers in the county are coming up with creative ways for residents to stay in touch with family members.

SCHOOL

  • Hillsboro school board hopeful for graduation

    Hillsboro school board remains hopeful in finding a way to a graduation ceremony over the summer, superintendent Max Heinrichs said during Monday’s Hillsboro school board meeting. “The goal right now is to somehow have this in June or early July,” he said. “At this point it’s one of those things where if it all of a sudden came off May 30, and we could do it in two weeks then we’d try to do something pretty quickly.”

  • Goessel teachers to learn mental health training

    Goessel teachers will learn how to spot and help young people at risk through Prairie View mental health clinic. The mental health training will be funded by a $550 grant Prairie View of Newton is receiving from Goessel Community Foundation.

  • TEEN to meet using Zoom

    Lena Kleiner will conduct the regular monthly meeting of the Technology Excellence in Education Network (TEEN) at 6 p.m. Wednesday from USD 410 District Office in Hillsboro using Zoom. For questions or more information, please call Kleiner (620) 877-0237.

MORE…

Email: | Also visit: Marion County Record and Hillsboro Star-Journal | © 2020 Hoch Publishing

 

 

 

 

BACK TO TOP