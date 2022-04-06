HOVER OVER IMAGE TO ENLARGE IT



Jim Kucero and his band played polka music Sunday at Pilsen Community Center. The evening of laughter, music and dancing was Pilsen's fifth annual event. Jim Kucero and his band played polka music Sunday at Pilsen Community Center. The evening of laughter, music and dancing was Pilsen's fifth annual event.



Construction workers have begun dirt work to prepare ground for a Family Dollar and Dollar Tree store on N. Roosevelt St. in Marion. Construction workers have begun dirt work to prepare ground for a Family Dollar and Dollar Tree store on N. Roosevelt St. in Marion.



Daniel Klein cleans the floor of a common room Friday at Centre school, one of four schools under contract with I-Serve Facilities. Daniel Klein cleans the floor of a common room Friday at Centre school, one of four schools under contract with I-Serve Facilities.