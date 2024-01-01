HEADLINES

  • Blackouts follow whiteouts, and worst is yet to come

    Heavy, wet snow followed by blustery winds caused both whiteouts and blackouts Monday night and Tuesday morning throughout the county as the area braced for yet more snow and temperatures approaching 10 below this weekend. Slushy then snow-packed roads sent cars sliding into ditches and tree limbs collapsing and burning on power lines. Countless vehicles became stuck in drifts as drivers ignored warnings not to travel.

  • No emergency shelters available for stranded motorists

    Scores of stranded motorists during Monday night and Tuesday morning’s storm ended up needing a place to stay. Nowhere in the county did an emergency shelter open.

  • County becomes winter wonderland

    Snow amounts estimated at eight inches or more were reported in northern Marion County. Rural mail carrier Steve Jirak of Ramona said mail never made it to the office Tuesday.

  • Coffee shop closing after newspaper raid

    A Marion coffee shop, the owner of which was at the center of Aug. 11 raids on the Marion County Record and the homes of its owners and a city council member, is closing at the end of the month. Kari Newell, owner of Kari’s Kitchen and Chef’s Plate, said Kari’s Kitchen plans to phase out the coffee shop by the end of the month.

  • County creates new $95,000 position

  • Council relents on demolishing house

    Donald Wilson hoped for relief from Marion City Council members Monday after city inspector James Masters showed council members photos of a house at 202 Miller St. that Wilson has been working to rehabilitate. The house, owned by his mother, Deliliah Belshe, was ruled a nuisance property in October, and the council voted to seek demolition bids.

  • Chimney fire damages home

    Trevor Smith’s home at 212 S. Cedar St. in Marion was heavily damaged between 11:30 p.m. Jan. 3 and 2 a.m. Jan. 4 by a fire that began in a fireplace chimney. Firefighters from Marion, Hillsboro, and Florence responded to the fire.

OTHER NEWS

  • Payment order issued in suit against hospital

    Although a Herington man is filing motions to intervene in foreclosure against Herington Hospital, a judge has ordered garnishment money to be paid to Emprise Bank. The bank filed a $1.9 million suit Oct. 9 in Marion County District Court against the hospital and five other entities. The suit seeks mortgage foreclosure and possession of property and equipment inside the buildings of Herington Hospital, including a clinic at Hillsboro.

  • Democrats plan two presentations

    Two public presentations are being planned by Marion County Democrats. Newton attorney Tim Hodge, a former two-term state representative and adjunct professor at Tabor College, will speak at 10 a.m. Saturday at Hillsboro City Hall. 118 E. Grand Ave.

  • Scholarships available from phone cooperative

    High school seniors whose parents or guardians are members of the Tri-County Telephone cooperative may qualify for special scholarships to two- or four-year colleges or trade schools. Six $1,000 scholarships will be awarded locally. Applications are due March 1.

  • School tech group to meet

    Directors of Technology Excellence in Education Network, which provides remote learning services to area schools, will meet at 6 p.m. Jan. 17 at the Marion school district office, 101 N. Thorp St.

DEATHS

  • Bob Brock

    Services for former Marion High School principal Robert (Bob) A. Brock, 86, who died Dec. 15 at Clinton Healthcare in Clinton, Missouri, will be 10 a.m. Jan. 27 at First Presbyterian Church in Clinton. Born June 21, 1937, at Cawker City to Frank and Bess Brock, he received a music degree from Fort Hays State College and taught in Otis, where he met and married his wife of 63 years, Patricia Miller.

  • Rubena Suderman

    Services for Rubena Suderman, 98, who died Dec. 25 at Hillsboro Community Hospital, will be 11 a.m. Friday at Ebenfeld Mennonite Brethren Church, rural Hillsboro. Pastor Gaylord Goertzen will officiate. Interment was Dec. 29 at the church cemetery.

  • IN MEMORIAM:

    Janie Heitfield

  • IN MEMORIAM:

    Larry McCarty

  • IN MEMORIAM:

    Deana Olsen

FINANCE

FOR THE RECORD

OPINION

  • So many questions, so few answers

    Call me stupid if you will — and I’m certain someone in the gang of bullies on anti-social media will do just that — but a lot of things leave me scratching my head. Driving along Lawrence St. in Marion the other night, I almost ran into a group of people walking almost invisibly in the middle of the very dark street. I don’t get it. The city spent a small fortune in grant money making sure Lawrence had proper sidewalks for pedestrian safety. Why not use them? Were they walking dogs and didn’t bother bringing a pooper-scooper?

  • ANOTHER DAY IN THE COUNTRY:

    Unexpected pleasures

  • LETTERS:

    Living in Marion, 'God made Trump', Remember Jan. 6

PEOPLE

  • Orphan Train brought 15 to Peabody in 1911

    Fifteen Orphan Train riders from New York came to Peabody’s Santa Fe depot in 1911. Others came to Marion. Marcia Sebree has worked with the Orphan Train Museum in Concordia to track children adopted from the trains, part of a movement between 1854 and 1929 to relocate an estimated 250,000 orphaned, abandoned, or homeless children to rural communities in hope of providing better lives for them.

  • Senior center menus

  • MEMORIES:

    15, 30, 45, 60, 75, 110, 145 years ago

SCHOOL

SPORTS

  • Weather postpones most games

    Weather caused Centre, Marion, and Peabody-Burns to postpone their varsity boys and girls basketball games scheduled for Friday. Hillsboro was not scheduled to play on Friday. Girls

  • Hillsboro, Marion hit the mats in Herington

    Hillsboro and Marion wrestlers were in Herington on Saturday for the Charles McMillin Invitational. Out of 16 schools in the girls division, Hillsboro placed sixth and Marion placed 12th as a team.

MORE…

