HEADLINES

  • Low turnout frustrates Peabody city council

    Expecting resident turn out to be large, Peabody City Council moved the Monday night meeting to the library basement. Unfortunately, only five residents attended to give opinions on whether or not alcohol should be allowed at City Park during softball tournaments.

  • Development group likely to disband

    The future of a county economic development corporation hangs in limbo after the resignation of three core board members. Jared Jost, Hannah Bourbon, and Clint Seibel all recently submitted resignations from the board effective Dec. 31.

  • Bakeries have best Thanksgiving business ever

    Orders came fast and swift for bakeries in Marion County last week, and their operators put in long hours to fill them in time for Thanksgiving Day. This was the second Thanksgiving for OK Bread Co., a country bakery at 2451 Upland Rd.

  • Bad behavior erupts again

    A claim that Marion County commission chairman Dianne Novak worked behind the backs of the other two members caused commissioner Randy Dallke to angrily chastise Novak publically, going to the extreme of shouting “shut up” at her. After an executive session with county counselor Brad Jantz, Novak asked where the process was on questionable handling of money by former EMS director Ed Debesis. She also asked whether the missing CPR class attendance rosters had been located.

  • Peabody celebrates Christmas Saturday

    A 6 p.m. Christmas parade will conclude a full day of activities for the whole family in Peabody Saturday to usher in the Christmas season. The day’s “Coming Home for Christmas” events will conclude with a 6 p.m. parade and lighting ceremony.

  • Florence community to celebrate Christmas

    Open house at Harvey House Museum will be 9:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. Dec. 1. Florence Historical Society will welcome visitors and give tours of the museum. Community calendars will be available for pickup. Santa arrives

OTHER HEADLINES

  • Grant will provide student psychosocial services

    Students needing mental health support services in Marion County will soon be served through a psychosocial program of Prairie View Mental Health. RESPECT Group, funded by a $5,000 grant from the Schowalter Foundation, will serve students who are not Prairie View clients but have been identified by school counselors and teachers as being in need of psychosocial rehabilitation. In addition to Marion County students, the program will serve Harvey County students as well.

  • Hospital auxiliary hears from FACT

    Ashley Gann, director of Families and Communities Together, gave the program at the Nov. 1 meeting of St. Luke Hospital Auxiliary Unit. FACT is a nonprofit organization serving families with children in Marion County. A family can receive up to $150 per year for help with utility bills, gas for vehicles, and other needs.

  • Deputy hits deer at 80 mph

    One of three officers speeding from a manhunt near Ramona to a non-violent domestic dispute in Hillsboro suffered minor injuries when he hit a deer with his squad car while traveling 80 mph Friday on Quail Creek Rd. north of 330th Rd. Deputies David Harper-Head and Bronson Shipman and Hillsboro officer Gary Slater had been searching for more than an hour for a suspect who had fled from a Lost Springs residence, according to radio transmissions monitored by the newspaper.

  • Middle school field trip provides history, fun

    For the second year in a row, Marion Middle School made a pre-Thanksgiving trip to Tallgrass Prairie Preserve at Strong City. English teacher Jona Neufeld went both years, and said it was a valuable experience for the students each time.

  • Denver and the Mile High Orchestra to perform at Tabor

    Nashville, Tennessee,-based Denver Bierman and the Mile High Orchestra will perform a Christmas show at Tabor College’s Richert Auditorium Nov. 30. The horn-driven orchestra’s Christmas Show combines nostalgic holiday classics and inspirational original music. The Grinch might show up to try to steal Christmas.

  • Food safety class offered

    ServSafeFood, a class to teach safe handling practices to people who handle and serve food to the public, will be 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. Dec. 4 at HillsboroCityoffice, 118 E. Grand Ave. The certification program is free for Marion County residents. Registration deadline is Nov. 30 and can be done at Marion County extension office (620) 382-2325. The program is provided by K-State Research and Extension in partnership with the Kansas Restaurant and Hospitality Association.

  • Tabor to perform Handel's 'Messiah'

    Tabor College Oratorio Chorus and Orchestra will unveil its rendition of Handel’s “Messiah” 7 p.m. Dec. 2 at Richert Auditorium. The performance will include more than 100 singers, with a blend of alumni, Tabor faculty and students. Soloists include senior Winter Waple, and faculty member Jen Stephenson in the soprano section; junior Kelsey Huxman, and senior Katherine Coleman from the altos; tenor and alumnae Reuven Isaac; and sophomore Jordan Roth, and faculty member David Martens from the bass section.

  • Self-defense class offered

    A self-defense class for women and girls 12 and older will be 9 a.m. to noon Dec. 1 at Goessel Elementary School. A $10 fee includes registration, light snacks, and drinks.

DEATH

  • Alta Mae Huffington

    Alta Mae Huffington 93, died Nov. 24 at Peabody Health and Rehabilitation in Peabody. No services are planned. She was born Nov. 4, 1925, in Florence.

  • Menno Neufeld

    Menno Neufeld, 82, died Nov. 26 in Marion. Visitation will be 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. Thursday at Zeiner Funeral Home in Marion, with committal service at 2:30 p.m. at North Inman Cemetery, and the memorial service 10 a.m. Friday at Strassburg Baptist Church in Marion

  • Stephen Vincent

    Services for musician Stephen Vincent, 67, who died at his Palm Village home in Reedley, California, Nov. 11 will be 1 p.m. today at The Shari Flaming Center for the Arts in Hillsboro, and also at 11 a.m. at Reedley Mennonite Brethren Church in Reedley. Burial will be in Gnadenau cemetery, rural Hillsboro. Vincent was born and raised in Riverside, California, and was preceded in death by his parents, Eileen and Lloyd Vincent.

  • IM MEMORIAM:

    Russ Ediger

DOCKET

OPINION

  • Bidding farewell to a turkey of an idea

    Black Friday. Small Business Saturday. Cyber Monday. We’d just as soon forget these made-up names for assaults on charge cards’ credit limits and concentrate instead on a post-Thanksgiving day for which we all can be truly thankful: End of Leftovers Day. As wonderful as last Thursday’s feast was, even turkey and all the trimmings eventually wear out their welcome. Warmed-over leftovers followed by cold turkey sandwiches followed by turkey tetrazzini followed by turkey soup brings new appreciation for the lowly hamburger and bratwurst. At least we didn’t extend all the way to turkey sausage in my household.

  • ANOTHER DAY IN THE COUNTRY:

    The grandma car

  • UPCOMING:

    Calendar of events

  • SENIOR CENTER:

    Peabody Senior Center menu

SPORTS PREVIEW

  • Marion boys rely on experience

    With four starters returning from last year, Marion boys’ basketball is looking to make an impact in head coach Terry Edwards’ first full year. Despite being a new coach in technicality, Edwards worked with the team for several years as an assistant.

  • Warrior wrestling squad short on numbers

    In two years as the Warriors’ wrestling coach, Tyler McMichael’s had the luxury of a large number of competitors out to nearly fill all the class. With four state qualifiers a year ago, the former Central-Burden standout McMichael had the talent and numbers, which made for a 12th-place finish at the state meet in Hays.

  • Marion girls forge ahead

    The Marion girls’ basketball team has a predicament. Coach Kelly Robson will lose five seniors at the end of the year, but only one has significant varsity experience. That lone player, Corrina Crabb, will be integral to the Warriors’ growth, Robson said.

  • State title hopes alive for Trojan boys' basketball

    A ticket for a second consecutive trip to the Class 2A boys’ state basketball tournament at Manhattan was within reach a year ago for the Trojans. But it was not to be.

  • Maturing in full swing for Trojan girls hoops

    One year ago, hopes were high of what the incoming freshman class could do for a Trojan girls’ basketball team that had fallen on hard times. The class made an impact, managing four more wins than the year before, but Trojan coach Nathan Hiebert’s ship never really made it out of harbor.

  • Trojan grapplers to field largest team in years

    Trojan wrestling coach Scott O’Hare knows what it’s like to be shorthanded. He had to make do with one of his smallest teams a year ago with the Trojans well short on filling all the weight classes.

  • Goessel boys add quickness

    The Bluebirds will have experience in the point guard position and add quickness to their defensive strengths for this new basketball season. Junior Dylan Lindeman, 6’3”, has been a key player bringing the ball up the floor. He scored 10.2 points per game last year with 5.4 rebounds per game.

  • Rebuilding begins for Goessel girls

    The 2017-18 Goessel girls’ basketball team graduated all five starters from last year. Along with those starters went 90 percent of their scoring; but that was last year. This year’s anchor will be senior Stephany Meyer. At 6’0” and athletic, she will be depended on for both offense and defense.

  • Replacing seniors is challenge for Cougars

    Members of the Centre boys’ basketball team will have big shoes to fill this year. Last year’s team was Wheat State League champion, with a record of 8-1. The Cougars were pre-season champions at Herington, finished second in the Cougar Classic, and were sub-state runner-up. Their over-all record was 17-5.

  • Short roster is challenge for Centre

    Small but quick and tenacious. That’s how Centre girls’ coach Alan Stahlecker describes his team. He is in his 10th year as head coach. Eight girls are on the roster including three freshmen. Three players are returning starters.

  • New coach optimistic for Peabody girls

    With just two wins in the last three years, the Peabody-Burns freshly acquired girls’ basketball coach Travis Schafer isn’t expecting his new team to be aiming for any state titles. Instead, Schafer’s teaching his team to focus more on perseverance and how to handle rough waters.

  • Experience will lead Peabody boy's team

    Peabody-Burns boys’ basketball has several returning starters this year. Tyler Entz, Rocco Weerts, Jack Parks, Caleb VanCuren, and Andrew Hauck will lead the Warriors on the court, coach Bobby Kyle said. Varsity experience will help with both offense and defense.

SCHOOL

MORE…

