HOVER OVER IMAGE TO ENLARGE IT
The sun bids a colorful good evening to fans attending the Friday night Peabody-Burns/Goessel football in Peabody.
Peabody-Burns junior running back Jess Philpott, 34, runs by teammate Noal Reynolds, 4, while avoiding two Goessel defenders at Friday night's home game win over the Bluebirds 54-52
Keith Holtsclaw displays several small wooden pieces he has created.
Evelyn Hett follow the lead of Tristen Cope of Kansas State University Reasearch and Extension during Thursday's exercise program at Marion Senior Center.
Email: | Also visit: Marion County Record and Hillsboro Star-Journal | © 2018 Hoch Publishing