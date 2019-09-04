HOVER OVER IMAGE TO ENLARGE IT
A goose surveys Marion County Lake as if contemplating whether to swim.
Kyle Glenn completes a vehicle repair over the weekend at his new shop, Peabody Tire and Automotive.
Grace Mackey swings the rope Monday during Marion-Florence FFA "Barnyard Olympics" competition. The FFA chapter puts on the games annually at the Florence Labor Day celebration.
The heated fishing dock at Marion County Park and Lake was put out of commission Thursday night when high winds pushed the dock to the bank, buckling its metal walkway to a 45-degree angle. Lake superintendent Isaac Hett said he hopes the damage will hasten getting long-discussed repairs done for the dock, which needs work on its walls and deck as well as replacement of flotation devices.
