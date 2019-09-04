HOVER OVER IMAGE TO ENLARGE IT



Grace Mackey swings the rope Monday during Marion-Florence FFA "Barnyard Olympics" competition. The FFA chapter puts on the games annually at the Florence Labor Day celebration. Grace Mackey swings the rope Monday during Marion-Florence FFA "Barnyard Olympics" competition. The FFA chapter puts on the games annually at the Florence Labor Day celebration.