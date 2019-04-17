HOVER OVER IMAGE TO ENLARGE IT



Tyler Entz escorts fellow senior Sydney Hodges down the walk during Saturday's promenade prior to Peabody-Burns' junior/senior prom, while parents snap pictures. Peabody-Burns' 2019 event was themed "Midnight and Roses." Tyler Entz escorts fellow senior Sydney Hodges down the walk during Saturday's promenade prior to Peabody-Burns' junior/senior prom, while parents snap pictures. Peabody-Burns' 2019 event was themed "Midnight and Roses."



Pictured are an antique Rx balance, left, and a mortar and pestle from George Higgins, Peabody's longest-acting pharmacist, on display at Peabody Museum. The museum reopens May 25 after being closed for two years. Pictured are an antique Rx balance, left, and a mortar and pestle from George Higgins, Peabody's longest-acting pharmacist, on display at Peabody Museum. The museum reopens May 25 after being closed for two years.



Flanked by her parents, Tom and Tina Spencer of Peabody, Sarah Spencer signs a letter of intent to attend the Kansas Academy of Mathematics and Science at Fort Hays State University. The 15-year-old student is a sophomore at Peabody-Burns High School. She will graduate with the class of 2021. Flanked by her parents, Tom and Tina Spencer of Peabody, Sarah Spencer signs a letter of intent to attend the Kansas Academy of Mathematics and Science at Fort Hays State University. The 15-year-old student is a sophomore at Peabody-Burns High School. She will graduate with the class of 2021.