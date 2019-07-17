HEADLINES

  • Businesses struggle to hire staff

    Unemployment for Marion County dipped below 3% in May, according to the Bureau of Labor Statistics but it wasn’t good for area businesses. The lack of potential employees hit hard for places like Carlson’s Grocery and Ampride, which found themselves looking for workers for months.

  • Car rear-ends semi on US-50

    Wendell G. Smith II, 39, Randolph, Wisconsin, was taken to St. Francis Hospital in Wichita after crashing into a semi driven by Matthew M. Njoroge, 44, Wichita at 3:38 p.m. Sunday near Peabody. Smith was headed east on US-50 in a 2006 Dodge Durango with his family when he merged from the left passing lane into the right, crashing into the 2014 Peterbilt semi driven by Njoroge.

  • Area farmers plant less wheat, crop prices seesaw

    Although farmers sowed fewer acres than the previous year to wheat this past fall, they harvested more bushels this year. According to the Farm Service Agency in Marion, county farmers sowed 15,972 less acres in wheat than the year before. They planted 105,282 acres in 2017 compared to 90,310 acres last fall.

  • Wind farm approval process might change

    Future wind farms — and one with an approved conditional use permit — were discussed at Monday’s county commission meeting. Commissioner Randy Dallke said he’d listened to enough discussion about, and opposition to, development of Expedition Wind Farm, and said some of the comments made by opponents should perhaps be considered in future wind farm propositions.

  • Cancer patient beats the odds

    Roger Ryder was told he’d die from pancreatic cancer in February. Five months later the Hillsboro resident is not only alive, but also showing signs of improvement.

  • Doctors trying to change CyberKnife reputation

    CyberKnife surgery has been in use since the 1990s, but changing public perception of the procedure remains a goal for David Bryant, a radiation oncologist with Via Christi Cancer Center. “A lot of patients don’t even come see me because they think ‘surgery’ and don’t want that,” he said. “They should have named it something else a while ago, but now that’s what it’s called it’s hard to change.”

  • Blue-green algae, flooding poison tourism

    Marion Reservoir’s submerged campgrounds and are likely to remain closed until Labor Day week. That might have been good new for Marion County Lake, which has enjoyed a summer boom in camping reservations, until blue-green algae kept visitors away.

  • 4-H tradition extends beyond county fair

    The Marion County Fair is the year’s biggest event for many 4-H members, and participating has brought the Rzihas closer as a family. It’s an opportunity to strengthen familial bonds.

  • Grain storage makes delivery easier

    The grain storage building under construction on Kanza Rd. east of Hillsboro will provide farmers with another option for delivering grain when it is completed. The concrete hoop building is 504 feet long and 135 feet wide and will have the capacity to store almost 2 million bushels, according to Cooperative Grain and Supply manager Jerry Fenske.

  • Talmage Hiebert

    A memorial service for former Hillsboro resident Talmage Gordon Hiebert, 94, who died May 3 in Traverse City, Michigan, will be Saturday in Traverse City. Born May 13, 1924, in Burrton, to the Rev. Peter Nicholas Hiebert and Helen (Kunkel) Hiebert, he married Laura Evalina Franz of Hillsboro on June 19, 1948.

  • Robert Huckriede

    A private graveside service will be conducted for Robert Allen Huckriede, 66, who died Sunday at St. Luke Hospital, Marion. Born Aug. 19, 1952, in Greensburg to Edison and Billie (Cook) Huckriede he is survived by daughter, Candice Huckriede of Oregon; sister, JoAnn Helm of Marion; and brothers Steve Huckriede of Gravette, Arkansas; Dave and Kim Huckriede of Grove, Oklahoma; and Mike and Scott Huckriede of Lake of the Ozarks, Missouri.

  • Doctor took slow route to med school

    A journey of discovery led new St. Luke Hospital and Clinic physician Jeremy Bigham to become a doctor. Growing up in Antioch, California, his father and other family members had health problems, which led him to take an interest in health care.

  • Self-ordered lab tests can save patients money

    St. Luke Hospital has added seven laboratory tests to the list of those patients can order themselves to save money on the price of laboratory work. Direct access laboratory services, available at the hospital for about a year, allow a patient to skip insurance filing, order their own tests, and pay a reduced price. No appointment is needed.

