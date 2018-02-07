HEADLINES

  • Foundation gives $10,000 to local groups

    Eleven community groups and projects received boosts Saturday when Peabody Community Foundation handed out more than $10,000 in grants during its annual Pancake Day festivities at Peabody Senior Center. More than 150 people showed up for pancakes and hometown sausage, to participate in a pancake race, and cheer as awards were handed out.

  • PBHS teacher under police investigation

    A Peabody-Burns High School teacher was placed on paid administrative leave after Peabody police and sheriff’s deputies conducted an investigation Jan. 31 at the high school. Officers arrived at the school shortly after 11 a.m. and were there for about an hour, Peabody police chief Bruce Burke said.

  • Treasurer gets dressing-down from commissioner

    County treasurer Jeannine Bateman was in for an unpleasant surprise after giving commissioners a report on tax collections Wednesday. Making his remarks in open meeting, commissioner Randy Dallke complained that Bateman is gone “half the time.”

  • Teens injured in game of car tag

    Hillsboro police chief Dan Kinning had a message for teens who play car tag after six youths were injured in a two-car accident Jan. 30. “It’s dangerous,” Kinning said. “Not only should they consider their own welfare and welfare of those who are with them, but the welfare of people who share the street with them.”

  • County agrees to speed payment to economic group

    Instead of giving a county economic development group this year’s payments in four installments, as promised, county commissioners on Wednesday agreed to give three quarters of the year’s money by the end of this month. Marion County Community Economic Development Corporation treasurer Mike Beneke asked commissioners to provide the entire $165,000 pledged for the year.

  • Florence man arrested in domestic dispute

    A Florence man was arrested Sunday night after allegedly making threats to harm a family member in the 400 block of W. 6th St. in Florence. Marion ambulance and Florence first responders were alerted to stand by during a police standoff with a possibly armed man, but the standby request was canceled less than two minutes later because the suspect was in custody.

OTHER NEWS

  • Wind farm discussed again

    How to protect county roads after a wind farm closes about 30 years from now was discussed at Monday’s commission meeting. Commission chairman Dianne Novak said her concern is damage to county roads when the turbines are removed.

  • The cookies are coming!

    Rylee Thomas is looking forward to her favorite scouting activity. Starting Saturday, Rylee and others in her troop will be selling cookies.

  • Back to the drawing board

    An old but new option for a new transfer station sets the stage for the half-cent jail tax to come off the books, but doesn’t mean the county won’t be asking for a new one. After pitching a $6,500 offer to the city of Marion for land to build a transfer station, which was accepted by the city council on a split vote, county commissioners are considering building south of Marion instead.

  • Former firefighter gives final gift of life

    Glenn Yoder was a Peabody volunteer firefighter for more than 20 years, and although he hadn’t been active recently, his death Jan. 26 at the age of 66 was a final opportunity to continue his legacy. Memorials were directed to Peabody Fire Department.

  • Country kitchen specializes in baked goods

    It’s almost like manna from heaven in the middle of the wilderness. Tucked behind a farmhouse just north of 240th and Upland Rds. sits a little building that houses an industrial kitchen that produces all kinds of baked goods.

  • Tabor games free to churchgoers

    Church members who sign up at the door with their name and church will be admitted free to Saturday’s annual spirit night basketball games at Tabor College. The Bluejays will play Oklahoma Wesleyan. The women’s game will begin at 5 p.m.; the men’s, at 7 p.m.

  • Archaeologist explains techniques of exploring for artifacts

    The art of excavating historic sites and analyzing artifacts was presented Friday by Kent Sallee of Hutchinson at a Lifelong Learning session at Tabor College. “I came by this archaeology thing naturally,” he said.

DEATHS

  • John Meirowsky

    Services for retired railroad worker John E. Meirowsky, 82, who died Thursday at Newton Medical Center, were Monday at St. Mary Catholic Church, Newton. Interment was at Mt. Calvary Catholic Cemetery, Florence. He was born July 2, 1935, to George and Florence (Winkley) Meirowsky in Hillsboro. He and Betty Mathews were married July 5, 1958.

  • Larry Raskopf

    Private family services have taken place for Larry L. Raskopf Sr., who died Feb. 4, at Kansas Christian Home. Born Nov. 29, 1940, to Leo and Katherine Raskopf in Ness City, he graduated from Ness City High School and Wichita Business College. He married Glenda K. Wilkinson on Oct. 9, 1961. He was office and credit manager for Walton Coop for 23 years. He also was a hunter and fisherman, a gardener, and raised cattle.

  • LaVern Wedel

    Services for LaVern James Wedel, 55, of Elbing, who died Thursday, were Monday at Zion Mennonite Church, Elbing. Born Oct. 25, 1962, to Lester and Delila Wedel, he was a patient caregiver for his grandparents and a helper for his parents.

  • IN MEMORIAM:

    Dorothy Scharenberg

DOCKET

FINANCE

  • Tax overhaul changes withholding

    Some county residents have already noticed more take-home pay because their employer has put the new federal withholding rates into effect. Terms of a federal tax overhaul signed in late December technically go into effect Feb. 15, but some employers are already using the new withholding rates on employee paychecks.

  • Agent helps farmers with bottom line

    The advice Clay Simons of Lincolnville gives to his farmer clients about getting through hard times might work for anyone who manages a business. He tells them to stay in communication with lenders.

  • How to save for retirement

    Whether it’s advice from their parents, a response to television ads urging viewers to save for retirement, or their own financial savvy, many of today’s young professionals recognize the importance of saving for retirement from the moment they receive their first paychecks. But men and women over 50 may not have been so practical, and many such professionals may feel a need to save more as their retirements draw ever closer. Saving for retirement might seem like a no-brainer, but the National Institute on Retirement Security notes that, in 2017, almost 40 million households in the United States had no retirement savings at all. In addition, the Employee Benefit Research Institute found that Americans have a retirement savings deficit of $4.3 trillion, meaning they have $4.3 trillion less in retirement savings than they should.

OPINION

  • What's government hiding?

    Want to find out what government is up to? Good luck. A recently enacted state law makes it possible for local government to hide whatever laws it passes by claiming it has published them online. Unfortunately, there’s absolutely no check on this. And more than half of the time when we have checked, what the government has claimed to have published online really wasn’t. The latest example is Marion Ordinance 1428. This week’s paper says you can see the full ordinance on the city’s website — assuming you have internet access and can actually find it among the dizzying array of documents posted there.

  • LETTERS TO THE EDITOR:

    Ag ed suggestions

  • CORRECTIONS AND CLARIFICATIONS:

    Clarifications

PEOPLE

  • Cards requested for Classen 85th

    The family of Matthew Classen of Marion requests a card shower for his 85th birthday Monday. Classen was born Feb. 12, 1933, in Charleston, Arkansas. Matt and his wife, Mary Kay, moved to Marion in 1963 with their children, Mike and Sherry. They soon became a very active part of the Marion Community. He was chairman and president of Marion National Bank for 38 years, retiring in 2001.

  • Kerbs family request card shower for 85th

    The family of Lucille Kerbs of Tampa requests a card shower in honor of her 85th birthday Feb. 15. Born Feb. 15, 1933, to Paul and Carrie Gooding in Durham, she was married to the late Reuben Kerbs for 56 years. She has lived all her adult life in Tampa.

SENIOR CENTER

SPORTS AND SCHOOL

UPCOMING

MORE…

Email: | Also visit: Marion County Record and Hillsboro Star-Journal | © 2018 Hoch Publishing

 

AD

 

BACK TO TOP