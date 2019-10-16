HOVER OVER IMAGE TO ENLARGE IT
A combine makes its way to harvest a soybean field Monday near Pilsen. Dry weather is allowing farmers to begin harvesting soybeans. Cooperative Grain and Supply elevator in Marion received 30,000 bushels Monday.
The cab of a semi driven by Kevin Thompson, 57, of Green Bay, Wisconsin that was damaged this past week in a two-vehicle accident on US-50 is seen Monday. Thompson is receiving help from Marion Christian Church while he is unable to pick up personal possessions from the truck.
A field of milo sits in the October morning sun on a farm along Sunflower Rd. halfway between Peabody and Marion, waiting to be harvested.
Peabody community members Shirley Davis, left, and instructor Bonnie Shaw paint pumpkins over the weekend at Shaw's first class in Peabody.
