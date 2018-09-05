HOVER OVER IMAGE TO ENLARGE IT
Florence baseball fans took to the field to see who could spit the farthest - watermelon seed spitting, that is - following the Labor Day weekend old-fashioned baseball game.
Peabody police department Officer Megan Chizek was recently hired full-time. She completed her 14-week Kansas Law Enforement training Aug. 10.
A spotted baby llama poses at Stardust Sheep Farm near Lincolnville. The unusually marked cria is headed for the petting zoo in Hutchinson.
Warrior Jack Parks tries to strip the ball after tackling Centre Cougar Xavier Espinoza during Friday's game at Centre.
