  • 2 more COVID cases Wednesday

    Two more new cases of COVID-19 were reported Wednesday after print editions of the paper were produced. The county’s total number of cases is now 174. That translates to a countywide infection rate of 14.6 cases per 1,000 residents, an increase of 1.6 in the past seven days.

  • COVID-19 at near peak levels; 8 new cases in 1 day

    A steep upward trend in recent COVID-19 diagnoses continued this past week with eight new cases on Tuesday bringing the week’s total to 19 reported by the health department. Tuesday’s eight new cases included four teens — three girls and a boy — a man and two women in their 20s, and a man in his 40s.

  • More than 2,000 already have voted

    Well over a third of all county voters have already cast their ballots a week before the election. More than 2,000 voters have already voted by mail, drop-offs, or in courthouse early voting booths, county clerk Tina Spencer said.

  • Virus hits nursing home, but mainly staff

    A COVID-19 outbreak at Goessel’s Bethesda Home hit only three residents while the other nine victims were staff members. The nursing home is included on the Kansas Department of Health’s COVID-19 website as the scene of an active cluster, but could be removed next week.

  • Psychologist: Fear of feeling vulnerable behind rejection of masks

    Even as Marion County is seeing unprecedented spikes in COVID-19 cases in recent weeks, many remain resistant to wearing masks that could protect others from the virus. In Marion, despite a mask ordinance in effect through Dec. 31, some still don’t use them.

  • Novak rejects criticism of emergency manager

    A county commissioner lashed out at Hillsboro economic development director Anthony Roy Monday, prompting other commissioners to bicker back at her, defending Roy and slamming the county emergency manager a second time. According to commissioner Dianne Novak, whose term ends in January, Roy was himself to blame for poor communication with county emergency director Randy Frank that led Roy to file an open records request for a copy of the county emergency operations plan after emailing back and forth with emergency manager Frank to no avail.

  • Water main breaks frustrate city's staff, residents alike

    A water-line break on Walnut St. in Peabody has been fixed and buried, but city officers are looking for solution to Peabody’s infrastructure woes as they wait for a crew to place asphalt over the hole. The chasm that opened near the sidewalks of the town’s main business district earlier this month was the fourth rupture the city had to deal with in nearly 10 days, mayor Tom Spencer said.

  • New county appraiser signs contract for $30,000

    A contract signed with new county appraiser Carl Miller, hired Oct. 12, gives him a $30,000 annual salary through June 30. Miller, who has been an appraiser 40 years, will work part time for Marion County. He will continue to serve as Stafford County and Ellsworth County appraiser as well as Marion County appraiser.

  • Auxiliary shoppe drawing lines

    Every Friday a line of people gathers outside St. Luke Auxiliary Shop hoping to snag a bargain when new items go on sale. “It’s the norm,” Michelle Gooding said Friday snuggling her small dog, Fritz, against the cold wind as they waited for the shop’s noon opening. “Everybody starts to get in line, and get in there and get a shopping cart.”

  • Towns plan frightfully fun events for Halloween

    2:15 p.m. Thursday, Trick-or-Treat Around the Track at Centre School. Florence 5 to 8 p.m. Saturday, Main St. Trunk-or-Treat and free haunted house at the city’s library. Hillsboro

  • Boo-tiful weather predicted for Halloween

    A system that brought snow, sleet and freezing temperatures will haunt the area until Thursday evening, but Halloween weekend looks ‘”boo-tiful,” a forecaster said. Roger Martin, with the National Weather Service in Wichita, said snowpack and cold air in the northern plains helped drop temperatures in central Kansas for an early taste of winter in October.

  • Collector has high standard for vintage vehicles

    Wayne Ollenberger has one condition that needs to be met before he buys a classic vehicle. Its parts and condition have to be the same as if he bought it off the factory line. “They’re all original,” he said. “There’s no adding stuff on or taking stuff off and changing anything. That’s just the way they come from the factory.”

  • Firefighters brave cold for fire

    Weekend weather might have been cold, but firefighters battled the heat Sunday at a house fire in Marion’s 500 block of N. Cedar St. The home was vacant, but firefighters weren’t taking chances when they arrived, Marion fire chief Preston Williams said.

  • Class of '20 capitalizing on college experience

    Marion graduate Matthew Christensen has attended just one week of in-person classes at Kansas State University but he has kept a positive attitude despite disturbances his first year of college. “It feels very similar to school in the spring,” he said. “I don’t mind it at all. I feel like I might learn better in person, but I don’t mind the schedule and just being able to hang out.”

  • Monster of a play to air on Halloween

    Anyone in the mood to hear a horror classic this Halloween can turn on a radio at 7 p.m. Saturday for a broadcast showcasing Tabor talent. “Frankenstein: The Radio Play,” written by Philip Grecian, was performed live by Tabor students and recorded for broadcast on the radio.

  • Small cast, big energy

    Chisholm Waner and Dante Snyder are the only seniors in Marion High School’s production of “You’re a Good Man, Charlie Brown,” but each feels at home playing the part of a younger sibling on stage. “We’re more chaotic, more childish than the other ones,” Waner said. “We were fine with it because that matches our personalities more.”

  • No flu shots at health fair

    For the first time, flu shots will not be given at the Marion County Health Fair. That means the only services that will be offered are hospital laboratory blood tests.

  • Election Day meal planned

    Peabody Historical Society has invited residents to participate in an Election Day meal from 10:30 to 6:30 p.m. Tuesday at Peabody Methodist Church. The meal will include soup, pie and cinnamon rolls. The historical society requests that anyone wanting takeout call (316) 648-3687.

  • Screenings available Nov. 10

    Cognitive, motor, speech and language, social and emotional development, vision and hearing will be checked for children birth through 5 in Marion Nov. 10. Screening will be done 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. by Marion County Early Intervention Services. There is no charge for the service.

  • Children's Bible club set

    Peabody-Burns students and Peabody home school students have been invited to attend Peabody’s Good News Club at Peabody Methodist Church. The Bible club, hosted by nonprofit organization Child Evangalism Fellowship, is scheduled to start at 3:30 p.m. Thursday, and is open to second through fifth grade children. Written permission from parents is required.

  • Group marks giving Tuesdays

    Peabody Community Foundation will celebrate giving back to a community Tuesdays in November. The foundation encourages citizens to send thank-you cards to send thank-you cards Nov. 3 to people who make their community special.

  • Winter wear donations sought

    Donations of coats, gloves, hats, and other winter wear that either are new or in good condition are being accepted at The Wringer in Peabody. A white three-drawer bin for gloves, hats, and scarves will sit next to a rack for donated coats.

  • Senior center menus

  • Player overcomes collapsed lung in senior year

    A year ago Teegan Werth didn’t know if she’d ever play sports again, much less volleyball. She developed a collapsed lung that required two emergency surgeries.

  • Hillsboro wins substate

    Local volleyball teams rolled into substate competitions Saturday with high expectations, and no team reached greater heights than Hillsboro, who won its championship. The Trojans entered as the top seed at Inman’s Class 2A and they showed why by dropping just one set the whole day.

  • Cancelations cost finales for 3 teams

    The final week of regular season play was a turbulent one for Marion County schools, as three never had the chance to take the field, and Hillsboro missed out on a big win. Reasons for the cancellation, affecting Marion, Centre, and Goessel, varied from COVID-19 concerns to academic ineligibility.

  • Teams among best at regional races

    Freshman runner Levi Allen has been on a tear for Hillsboro all season and he continued that practice during Saturday’s regional race at Berean Academy. Allen placed third in the boys race with a time of 17:14.6. Other state qualifiers for Hillsboro included Tristan Reed in 10th, Emersyn Funk 2nd in the girls race, and Moriah Jost in 9th.

