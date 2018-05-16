HOVER OVER IMAGE TO ENLARGE IT



Peabody Junior/Senior High School graduate Chance Elliott hugs Linda Frye Sunday afternoon after commencement services. Elliott, along with Frye's son Adam and 15 other graduates received their diplomas officially beginning their journeys into life after high school.



"Come Home for Christmas" committee member Jenny Hurst, left, rinses a car Friday in the Vintage Bank parking lot while fellow committee member Rachel Wattson carries buckets with soapy water. The committee washed about 14 cars to raise money for a whole day of festivities planned for Dec. 1.



Minnesotan Larry Heyn, 67, races his bike along US-56 near Marion on Monday on a trek from San Diego to Washington, District of Columbia.