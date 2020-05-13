HOVER OVER IMAGE TO ENLARGE IT



Marion toddler Mason Stith, 18 months, enjoys play time at Central Park last week after its reopening. Playground equipment had been blocked off with caution tape because of COVID-19 concerns.



Chase Gann's daughter leans out of her father's car as they drive by during Saturday's Downtown Cruise in Hillsboro. An estimated 50 motorists participated in the event, while local DJ Duane McCarty played music on a set of speakers.



A stone castle built during the Great Depression stands on an iron frame ready to move down the road to its new location.