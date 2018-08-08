HEADLINES

  • Florence backs down on seizing springs

    What a difference three days makes. The decision to renege on the eminent domain case made at the city council meeting on Thursday was turned on its ear at Monday’s follow-up meeting. Now council hopes to negotiate a contract with the DeForest family. By the end of Monday’s meeting, Gayle, and councilmen Ken Hoffman and Reilly Reid said they no longer wanted to exercise eminent domain. The council will hear further discussion Friday.

  • Florence budget rejected at hearing

    Monday evening’s Florence city budget hearing was a three-hour event that sent the council back to the drawing board. Councilman Matthew Williams was absent, but mayor Bob Gayle and the three other members were under fire from the start.

  • Commission splits on transfer station

    Thursday’s special county commission meeting had one item on the agenda, the Marion’s transfer station for recyclables. The project passed 2-1, but commissioner Randy Dallke had major reservations, he said.

  • Becker wins big, Schroeder ousted, Colyer takes county

    Interim county commissioner Kent Becker, with 452 votes, won Tuesday’s election by a 2-1 margin over the next contender, Larry Cushenbery, who garnered 219 votes. Coming in only 28 votes behind Cushenbery was Craig Dodd, with 192 votes. All are Republicans.

  • Caster to be headliner

    Brody Caster will be the headliner at the annual Florence Labor Day celebration Sept. 1, 2, and 3 in Florence. This year’s celebration will feature a co-ed slow-pitch softball tournament on Sept. 1.

OTHER HEADLINES

  • Lights installed at ballfield

    Local parks and baseball fields provide great family entertainment, but it is more difficult when the facilities are not up to date. For Florence city councilman Trayce Warner, that means getting new baseball field lights at minimal cost to residents.

  • Victims' trailer is getaway vehicle

    It wasn’t bad enough that thieves stole almost $30,000 worth of equipment and tools from Chad Cannon. They had the gall to use his own boat trailer to cart it away. Cannon stored a boat on the trailer. The thieves pulled the boat off and then used the trailer as their getaway vehicle.

  • New immunizations coming to county

    Those allergic to regular flu shots could now have a flu vaccine to help them ward off the illness. A three-component flu vaccine and a vaccine against shingles are coming soon to the county health department.

  • Camper evades 10 cops, plane, dog for 5 hours

    What began with a camper trying to sneak into Hillsboro Cove without paying ended in a fruitless five-hour search involving at least 10 law enforcement officers, a tracking dog and a highway patrol airplane. A woman who was at the camper’s site, however, was arrested on unrelated charges.

  • Kaw Mission offers live music

    Bring your lawn chairs and sweet tooth to Kaw Mission to cool off with ice cream and live music by the community band. The event will be 6 p.m. Aug. 12, on the Kaw Mission grounds in Council Grove.

  • Skinner family gathers for reunion

    The 72nd Skinner reunion was Aug. 5 at Peabody’s senior center. In 1896, brothers William and James Skinner migrated from Iowa, William to Peabody and James to La Harpe.

  • Blood drive Monday

    A Red Cross blood drive will be noon to 6 p.m. Aug. 13 at Parkview Mennonite Church, Hillsboro. Appointments can be scheduled online at Redcrossblood.org and walk-ins are welcome.

DEATHS

  • Alice Bartel

    Former missionary Alice Edna Bartel, 92, died Aug. 3 at Salem Home in Hillsboro. She was born Sept. 28, 1925 to Daniel and Katherine (Ediger) Wiens in Marion County.

  • IN MEMORIAM:

    Edward Barnett

DOCKET

OPINION

  • State of the newspaper

    Forgive a moment of introspection, but as another summer draws to a close and home-that-isn’t-home once again beckons, it’s time to take stock of how your newspapers and the communities they serve are doing. Yes, it may be presumptuous of someone who, until retirement, will spend only four months of the year here, but sometimes it’s easier to see things when you aren’t staring at them every day.

  • State of the community

    Tax and spend, snipe and yell, boycott and conspire — then complain that everything gets worse and do absolutely nothing to make it better. It’s a game we as a community have become caught up in. We can spend more than a million on a revamped way-station for trash. We can spend thousands to come up with statistics “proving” why the best-paid people in the county need even more money. We can talk about beautifying streets but can’t seem to keep the power on for the stores on them. We can get caught up in what sort of big-dollar administrative structure is best for economic development — and spend years developing nothing by disagreement. We can even mess around with piles of silage and limos parked in protest. And all the while we can kill the messenger for conveying the message.

  • ANOTHER DAY IN THE COUNTRY:

    Helga the hen to the rescue

  • LETTERS TO THE EDITOR:

    When government takes, we all lose

PEOPLE

  • It's all about Hett-itude

    “People who remember coming as children are returning with their own families, seeking to strengthen the family bond,” Wendy Hett of Marion said. More than 240 descendents of Heinrich and Katharina Hett will be in Marion this weekend for the 100th Hett family reunion.

  • Durham woman is Sunflower honoree

    Senior Citizens of Marion County chose member Joyce Medley of Durham as their Sensational Sunflower honoree July 20. She will be Marion County’s representative at the Sept. 18 Sunflower fair. Board members approved paying Medley’s registration as well as any board member planning to attend.

  • Library hosts fundraiser

    Florence public library is hosting a community fundraiser 5 p.m. Aug. 13. Chili dogs are on the menu for free will offering.

  • Relay for Life to be Saturday

    Opening ceremonies and a walk sponsored by Marion County Relay for Life will be 5 p.m. Saturday at Marion High School Warriors Stadium. The event will include a caregiver ceremony at 7 p.m., free pizza at 7:30 p.m., and a lighting ceremony at 9 p.m.

  • SENIOR CENTER:

    Peabody Senior Center menu

  • UPCOMING:

    Calendar of Events

SCHOOL/SPORTS

MORE…

Email: | Also visit: Marion County Record and Hillsboro Star-Journal | © 2018 Hoch Publishing

 

AD

 

BACK TO TOP