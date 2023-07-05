HEADLINES

  • City to pay $15,000 for inmate death

    In a move that could herald a larger settlement from the county, the City of Marion has agreed to pay $15,000 to the family of a mentally ill inmate who committed suicide in 2020 while in county jail. The mother and children of Julie Starks, who hanged herself Dec. 5, 2020, settled their suit against the city June 20, but have not settled with the county.

  • Multiple suits allege feed tainted

    Sheep feed containing toxic amounts of copper has triggered six lawsuits against a local feed company and a Bern milling company. Sherry Nelson, Lincolnville, filed suit June 30 against Countryside Feed in Hillsboro and Valley View Milling in Bern.

  • Council member faces warrant

    The sheriff’s department is seeking a warrant for Peabody city councilman Jay Gfeller after investigating an alleged domestic battery. Deputies responded to a call June 25 from Gfeller’s wife.

  • No quick action on EMS chief

    County commissioners apparently have decided to wait for possible action by a state licensing board before considering how to respond to reports of ambulance director Curt Hasart’s past legal problems. Although the county’s advertisement seeking an ambulance director specified a background check was required, commissioners admitted two weeks ago that no background check had been done on Hasart.

  • Snow cones warm community

    When Bray Clark, 3, sticks his tongue out, it’s obvious what flavor of snow cone he chose at The Igloo in Hillsboro. Blue raspberry.

  • He has his own brake . . . and he knows how to use it

    Ava Box gets behind the wheel of a Chevy van with “STUDENT DRIVER” emblazoned on it. It’s the last day of driver ed for her and three other 14-year-olds who’ve been taking the class in the afternoons since June 5.

OTHER NEWS

  • A bang-up celebration

    The challenge: keeping ice cream cold for a Fourth of July social in Peabody when the temperature was nearly 100 degrees. The solution: Dry ice.

  • Administrator recruiter hired

    After hearing two presentations, county commissioners voted Monday to hire the League of Kansas Municipalities to search for a county administrator. The League bid $14,896 to $15,469 with no additional fees within a year.

  • Suit over 3rd wind farm settled

    County commissioners Monday settled a lawsuit filed in September 2020 over what could be a third county wind farm. Plaintiff Roger Buller will not get cash, but will get a year to apply for a construction permit.

  • County blocks making cryptocurrency

    County commissioners voted Monday to prohibit noisy data centers for development of cryptocurrency. Although nobody has submitted an application to build a facility, the resolution officially withdraws applications from consideration until the planning and zoning board develops regulations.

  • Museum offers craft series

    A series of craft workshops is planned at Mennonite Heritage and Agricultural Museum Prep School in Goessel. “Knits and Knots by Jenna” will teach participants how to make macramé plant hangers. The class will be at 6:30 p.m. July 22. Cost is $30 for members and $35 for non-members, payable at the door.

  • Health department gets grant

    Marion County Health Department will receive a $14,180 grant to help pay for a coordinator focused on reducing risk of chronic disease. Health nurse Krista Schneider said the state grant would focus on reducing tobacco use and increasing physical activity and nutrition.

  • Clerk to talk about elections

    County Clerk Tina Spencer will talk about elections and election security at 10 a.m. Saturday in the basement of Marion Community Center, 203 N. 3rd St.The presentation, open to the public, will be followed by a business meeting for Marion County Democrats.

  • Cemetery board to meet

    Burials, cemetery spending and any concerns regarding the cemetery will be discussed when Prairie Lawn Cemetery board meets at 7:30 p.m. July 13 at Peabody City Hall.

DEATHS

  • Evelyn Hensley

    Services for retired Durham postmaster Evelyn (Schmidt) Hensley, 104, who died Thursday at Cumbernauld Village in Winfield, were Monday at St. John’s Lutheran Church, Tampa. Born Jan. 22, 1919, in Durham Park Township to Reinhardt and Julia (Nuss) Schmidt, she was baptized March 25, 1919. In 1927, the family moved to a farm south of Tampa. Her mother died two years later.

FARM

  • Poor wheat gives way to promising corn

    The 2023 corn crop might make farmers happier after a lackluster wheat crop this year. Steven Payne, assistant agronomy manger at MKC in Walton, said a lot of corn in the north end of MKC’s service area already had tasseled.

  • Baling solitary but rewarding

    Mason Frank drives a John Deere 7330 Premium tractor across a field near Sunflower and 110th Rds., picking up bales of hay as temperatures near 100 degrees. The heat doesn’t seem to faze him.

OPINION

  • Disarming bombshells

    As we conclude an extra-long weekend in which political fireworks temporarily were shelved so actual fireworks could dominate the landscape, we nonetheless experienced a few bombshells. And, no, they weren’t bought at any of the fireworks stands that sprouted like mushrooms to sell mushroom-cloud pyrotechnics to “kids” long into their adulthood. Among the bombshells, though not unexpected, was the death of longtime business rival Joel Klaassen.

  • ANOTHER DAY IN THE COUNTRY:

    Going home

PEOPLE

  • Louisiana ranchers find a new home in Kansas

    When they sold cattle and raised quarter horses in Louisiana, grass grew so rank that they had to use a bush hog to keep it down. Hot, humid weather kept cattle lying in shade under pecan trees, hindering growth.

  • Trooper a familiar face

    Marion County’s second assigned trooper has a familiar face. Nicholas Kleiber, 31, is a Tampa native who graduated from Centre High School in 2011, then went to Fort Hays State University for a degree in criminal justice, graduating in 2015.

  • Crop art depicts Picasso piece

    Larry Andres lent out some unusual art supplies recently. He gave crop artist Stan Herd and his team use of about half an acre near Old Mill and 190th Rds. to create a likeness of Picasso’s “Goat Skull on the Table.”

  • College degrees and honors

  • MEMORIES:

