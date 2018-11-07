HEADLINES

  • Voters favor expanded commission

    Marion County commission will go from three members to five after 2,450 voters voted in favor and 2,016 voted against a ballot question asking if the commission should change to a five-member district. Dianne Novak, who first brought up the idea of a five-member commission, was pleased to hear the measure passed.

  • Fellowship with a bit of baking on the side

    For the past 17 years, volunteers at Peabody Senior Center have been making fresh peppernuts, with laughter, storytelling, and catching up with each other, tossed in. Volunteers bake 10 times, on Mondays and Thursdays, to produce enough peppernuts to sell to cover the center’s winter utility bills.

  • Hospital CEO resigns

    Hillsboro Community Hospital has an interim CEO effective today in the wake of CEO Marion Regier’s resignation. Regier, who said she is retiring to spend more time with family and grandchildren, said she will leave by the end of this month, with the exact date depending on when an interim CEO is ready to assume full responsibility.

  • Florence hit by some stinking thievery

    A machine that keeps Florence’s sewers lines clear and flowing is missing along with 500 feet of drainage rods. A skid-steer also disappeared Sunday but later showed up. The theft probably was an inside job, mayor Bob Gayle said Monday.

OTHER HEADLINES

  • 4-H celebrates at awards banquet

    Sunday evening the Marion City ballroom was full of laughter, clapping, and celebrating. Marion County Extension held their annual 4-H achievement awards with a banquet and individual awards presentation. Ninety people helped celebrate members’ year-end accomplishments.

  • Local churches team up to combat poverty

    For many years, the Association of Churches has worked to lower poverty rates in Peabody. Recently, they have partnered with Circles, a national non-profit organization dedicated to reducing poverty in communities.

  • Seniors can learn about power of attorney

    People wanting to learn about Durable Power of Attorney assignments can attend an information session at 7 p.m. Nov. 15 at Marion Senior Center. Attorney Paul Shipp, Kansas Legal Services, will talk about Durable Power of Attorney forms, what a DPA is, why it’s useful, who needs one, how to choose the person to appoint as DPA, and how to revoke it.

  • Health fair brings steady crowd

    Business was steady throughout the morning during the 2018 Marion County Health Fair. People lined up to get blood tests, carotid artery ultrasounds and flu shots, along with visiting booths where they could learn about health services available for county residents.

  • Farm conference registration due Monday

    Kansas Rural Center’s 2018 Farm & Food conference will be Nov. 16 – 17 at Hotel at Old Town Conference Center in Wichita. Registration is open until Monday. Conference costs are $70 per day, or $135 for both days.

  • Old Mill Rd. closed across reservoir dam

    A portion of Old Mill Rd. running across the dam at Marion Reservoir is closed until early 2020 for construction of a new bridge. According to the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Pawnee Rd. will serve as an alternate route during construction. Pawnee Rd. connects to US-56.

  • Bean harvest better than expected

    Farmers were working like crazy this past week bringing in the bean harvest and sowing wheat before another rain came along Sunday night. It has turned out to be a wet harvest, with slow, soaking rains that kept farmers out of the fields for days on end. They sometimes fought soft ground to bring in the crop.

  • Youngsters to join 'Hansel and Gretel' performers

    Tabor College Opera will present three performances of “Hansel and Gretel” at 7 p.m. Nov. 8-10 in the Prieb Harder Black Box Theater in the Shari Flaming Center for the Arts. This year’s show will involve dance students from Hillsboro’s Studio 23 as well as a children’s chorus put together specifically for these performances. Stephenson said between dancers and singers, 35 children will participate.

VETERANS

  • Veteran relates Vietnam War experience

    Peabody resident Scott Weber was 20 in January 1968 when he was drafted for the Vietnam War. What followed was a completely new view of life — and often not a good one.

  • Veteran reflects on time in Korea

    For Walter Norman, joining the Navy in 1951 was a split-second decision that carried implications for the rest of his life. He graduated that May, and was stationed in Japan by the end of the year.

EDUCATION

  • Head Start promotes skills

    Lesli Beery has been Head Start teacher at Marion for 11 years. Classes are in session twice a day Monday through Thursday at the elementary school. Beery said preparing 3- and 4-year-olds for school is one of the goals of Head Start, but just as important, or more so, is teaching them how to handle situations and relate to people.

  • Scholars' bowl showcases knowledge

    The term “high school extracurriculars” refers to a broad range of activities — sports, musicals, forensics, and chess club. Scholars’ bowl is different because it relates to students who excel academically.

DEATH

  • Bill Skaggs Jr.

    Services for retired phone company employee Bill Skaggs, Jr., 92, of Topeka, who died Oct. 30, were held Nov. 3 at Highland Park United Methodist Church in Topeka. Burial with military honors took place in Mount Hope Cemetery. He was born Aug. 26, 1926 in Joplin, Missouri, son of William Pascal and Blanche Burtrum Skaggs.

  • Leola Unrau

    Services for Leola M. Unrau, 82, who died last Saturday at Parkside Home in Hillsboro, will be 11 a.m. Saturday at Hillsboro Mennonite Brethren Church. Interment will be 10 a.m. Saturday at Lehigh Mennonite cemetery. Family will receive friends 5 to 7 p.m. Friday at Jost Funeral Home, Hillsboro.

  • Helen Vogel

    Services for Helen Marie Vogel, 82, who died Friday at Wesley Medical Center in Wichita, were at Zoar Mennonite Brethren Church in Inman. Helen was born June 16, 1936 to Henry J. and Elizabeth Klaassen Voth at Mountain. Lake, Minnesota.

  • IM MEMORIAM:

    Dan Stucky

DOCKET

OPINION

  • In remembrance of the future

    Dates often sear themselves into our memories. Except for the youngest among us, most remember exactly what they were doing when they heard of airliners crashing into the twin towers of the World Trade Center and Pentagon on Sept. 11, 2001. Others recall when they learned that John Lennon had been shot, or Elvis Presley had died. Those approaching or beyond retirement probably recall hearing of the assassinations of Robert Kennedy, Martin Luther King Jr., and John Kennedy. People born earlier may recall where they were during the Cuban Missile Crisis, or at V.J. and V.E. Days, or even at the announcement of the bombing of Pearl Harbor.

  • ANOTHER DAY IN THE COUNTRY:

    Giving thanks for lines

  • LETTER TO THE EDITOR:

    The public be damned, Volunteers needed, Comments on catty comments

  • UPCOMING:

    Calendar of events

  • SENIOR CENTER:

    Peabody Senior Center menu

  • WONSEVU:

    Snellings have guests

SCHOOL

MORE…

