HOVER OVER IMAGE TO ENLARGE IT



A pair of animated displays like the one in the foreground adorn Jeremiah Lange's house on Elm St. in Marion. A pair of animated displays like the one in the foreground adorn Jeremiah Lange's house on Elm St. in Marion.



Linda Williams paints interior doors in an apartment at the former Birchwood Apartments in Hillsboro. Linda Williams paints interior doors in an apartment at the former Birchwood Apartments in Hillsboro.



Anticipating milk, Verney Voth's trio of bottle-fed lambs get excited as his sheep dog walks by. Voth has had as many as 10 bottle-fed lambs at a time. Anticipating milk, Verney Voth's trio of bottle-fed lambs get excited as his sheep dog walks by. Voth has had as many as 10 bottle-fed lambs at a time.