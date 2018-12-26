HOVER OVER IMAGE TO ENLARGE IT



Marion sixth grader Kenna Wesner, left, and sister Abby, an eighth grader, prepare cookies in a jar at the Marion Aquatics Center Thursday. It was one of several craft and activities available to middle schoolers to celebrate and unwind on the final day of school in 2018.



Marion community members share their love for baking and sweets at the Elgin Hotel's cookie exchange Thursday. The six bakers made 20 dozen cookies with nine different types, from cherry tarts to frosted sugar cookies.



Chris Hammond of Marion made a horseshoe Christmas tree and all the ornaments that hang on it for his mother, Virginia Hammond.