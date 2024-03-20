HOVER OVER IMAGE TO ENLARGE IT



Lines stretched around the inside of the store this week with shoppers loading up carts, baskets, and anything else they can carry with the 50%-off going-out-of-business sale at Marion's Family Dollar / Dollar Tree.



With limited number of carts and baskets available, shoppers resorted to filling up trash cans of goods to bring to a register.



James Riggs cooks jalapeno poppers for Aulne Church's eighth annual Beast Feast. While the meal is free, items donated by businesses are raffled off. Proceeds were given to the Marion County Food Bank.