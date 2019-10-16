HOVER OVER IMAGE TO ENLARGE IT



A combine makes its way to harvest a soybean field Monday near Pilsen. Dry weather is allowing farmers to begin harvesting soybeans. Cooperative Grain and Supply elevator in Marion received 30,000 bushels Monday.



The cab of a semi driven by Kevin Thompson, 57, of Green Bay, Wisconsin that was damaged this past week in a two-vehicle accident on US-50 is seen Monday. Thompson is receiving help from Marion Christian Church while he is unable to pick up personal possessions from the truck.



A field of milo sits in the October morning sun on a farm along Sunflower Rd. halfway between Peabody and Marion, waiting to be harvested.