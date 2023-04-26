HEADLINES

  • Hospital chief quits, mum on why

    St. Luke Hospital chief executive Jeremy Ensey resigned Tuesday evening after three 30-minute executive sessions that followed an open session in which Lanning Pharmacy demanded an independent audit of a federal program that allows prescription drugs to be purchased at as much as half their normal cost. Ensey’s resignation came the same day as the Hillsboro Free Press printed an article he submitted in which he expressed frustration about a story in last week’s

  • Storms wreak havoc in 2 counties

    Storms brought widespread damage and hail last week in both Marion and Chase Counties. A rural Goessel family got no warning April 19 when what they said was a small tornado blew the roof off their greenhouse and demolished a shed next to it.

  • Cut taxes or upgrade sports?

    Voters in the Marion-Florence school district will be asked May 9 to make a choice. They can decrease taxes on a typical home by $66.41 a year for 11 years.

  • Marion unveils strategic plan

    Forty-two people gathered Tuesday at Marion Community Center to hear how the city’s strategic plan has developed and make final comments and suggestions. Misty Bruckner, director of the policy and management center at Wichita State University, led the meeting.

  • KC captain offered job as Marion's top cop

    A Kansas City, Missouri, police captain has accepted the job of Marion police chief. Gideon Cody confirmed Friday that Mayor David Mayfield had offered him the job. City council members still will have to approve his hiring and salary, presumably at their next meeting May 1.

  • 100 mph chase ends in crash

    A driver who fled Harvey County on US-50 in a stolen car early Monday wove down Marion County roads before he wrecked into a tree at Burns. The chase began at 3 a.m. in Harvey County, with the driver headed east on US-50 at speeds of up to 100 mph, Undersheriff Larry Starkey said.

  • A touch of science

    Marion preschoolers were sold on a hands-on Earth Day experience as soon as Matt Meyerhoff told them it involved a video game machine. Meyerhoff, supervisory district conservationist for Natural Resources Conservation Service, brought an augmented reality sandbox to Shawna Hake’s preschool class Thursday.

OTHER NEWS

  • Memorial at ATV crash site questioned

    Friends and relatives of a Hillsboro teen who died Nov. 26 when an all-terrain vehicle he was driving left the road at the county lake will be able to install a memorial sign at the lake, but not at the location they requested. They had asked to install a sign at the site of the crash that killed 16-year-old Seth Mader. He was driving an ATV on a paved road and fell into a ravine. He was found dead after an extensive search.

  • County ponders request for tours

    A hotel owner might add courthouse tours to attractions she offers guests. Tammy Ensey, co-owner of the Historic Elgin Hotel, asked county commissioners Monday about arranging regular tours of the courthouse, Marion City Library, trails, and other places.

  • Damage from escaped cattle surveyed

    All five county commissioners, a sheriff’s deputy, two landowners, and a fence builder took a field trip Monday to see farmer Randy Eitzen’s downed fences and cattle damage done on Lyle Leppke’s neighboring property. Peabody fence builder Rusty Entz told commissioners Eitzen had contacted him about building fences.

  • Burn resolution to be reviewed

    County rules on burning will be reviewed May 15 by a subcommittee chosen by county fire chiefs. Lincolnville fire chief Les Kaiser, who will report the committee’s recommendations to the county fire chiefs association, said committee members are Hillsboro chief Ben Steketee, Ramona chief and fire contractor Nathan Brunner, Marion fire chief Chris Killough, Dennis Carlson of the Kansas Forest Service, rancher Chuck McLinden, and former Lehigh fire chief Fred Sheridan, who was chairman of the first burn resolution committee.

  • Hillsboro alters dog ordinance

    A new Hillsboro dog ordinance changes little. The definition of “securing” a dog in the open bed of a truck changes as does who can designate a dog as “dangerous.”

AUTO

  • Peabody gears up for cruises

    Sunday’s first Peabody Cruise of the season brought a smaller-than-usual crowd, but those who were there seemed to enjoy the event. Paul Martinez estimated that the come-and-go event drew 20 to 25 cars and pickups and 10 to 15 motorcycles.

  • Students offer chance to show off classic cars

    A car show sponsored by McPherson College students May 6 will offer owners of antique and collectible cars a chance to show them off as well as check out other classic cars. The 23rd annual C.A.R.S. Club Motoring Festival on the campus of McPherson College is expected to include a 1951 GM LeSabre concept car, 1969 Chevrolet Astro III concept car, 2024 Chevrolet all-electric Blazer EV SS, and a 1955 Ghia Gilda.

DEATHS

  • Verna Becker

    Services for Verna Louise (Koehn) Becker, 80, who died Friday at her home near Burns, were Tuesday at Eden Church of God in Christ, Mennonite in Burns. Burial was in Eden Mennonite Church Cemetery.

  • Janet King

    Graveside services for Janet Evelyn King, 80, Peabody, who died April 19, will be 10 a.m. Thursday at Prairie Lawn Cemetery, Peabody. Born Feb. 14, 1943, in Joplin to George and Ruby (Bradshaw) Dutcher, she was a homemaker and owner of King Peach Orchard.

DOCKET

FEATURES

  • 'Is that a propane tank?'

    Three women from Daughters of the American Revolution turned to each other Saturday at Marion Reservoir’s North Cottonwood Point area, wondering whether an object embedded in mud was a propane tank. It was.

  • Rules cast solar in a new light

    Greg Carlson has considered adding solar at Carlsons’ Grocery to offset his electric bills, which run $8,000 to $9,000 a month. “We had a guy give us a bid to do it,” Carlson said. “There’s a lot of state funding and government funding, but I don’t know at my age if I want to get into that.”

  • Baker nears 100,000th bierock

    Rachel Collett expects to make her 100,000th bierock sometime soon at CB Baked Goods, a to-go business she opened about seven years ago in Marion. Her previous professional cooking experience was as a cook at her children’s private school, she wrote in a news release.

  • Students get lessons in safety

    Students at Peabody-Burns Elementary school got a full day of safety lessons last week. They learned about railroad safety, the importance of wearing seat belts, bike safety, gun safety, when to call 911, farm safety, stranger danger, fire safety, and pool safety.

  • Magician tricks gala guests

    “Did you see that? Now watch closely, I’ll show you again.” said magician Christian Manahls. Hillsboro Chamber of Commerce was host of its annual gala Tuesday evening at Grace Community Church with 90 members and guest. The gala is a fundraiser event for the chamber, helping support events throughout the year for the community. Christian Manahl performed magic tricks during the evening. Card trick and silk scarf tricks were shown at tables while guest were eating. Manahl then performed rope tricks, played mind games and has a $20 ending up in a lemon to finish up the evening.

OPINION

  • Finding truth amid secrecy

    A favorite line from a favorite movie, “Absence of Malice,” echoes strongly today. Paul Newman’s character, a scheming but straight-arrow nephew of a Mafioso, tells an ambitious reporter played by Sally Field: “You don’t print the truth. You print what people say.”

  • ANOTHER DAY IN THE COUNTRY:

    The duck pond dream

  • LETTER TO THE EDITOR:

    Wednesday letter, Tuesday letter

PEOPLE

  • Helping seniors is 'dream job'

    A special spot in her heart for the elderly drew Luretta “Lou” Turk to spend 14 years working in nursing homes. The same special spot led to her joy when she was hired to be director of the county’s Department on Aging.

  • A state winner for losing

    When Ginny Grimmett of Florence joined the Marion chapter of TOPS, a weight-loss support group that encourages members to “take off pounds sensibly,” she weighed almost 300 pounds. She had started going to a doctor in Emporia for weight loss when she spotted a TOPS flyer in her office. She called the number and found out about a chapter in Marion.

  • Raffle, auction planned

    Core Community will be host for a fundraiser Saturday at Marion County Lake Hall.Doors will open at 5:30 p.m. for a dinner, raffle, and silent auction. Donations will be accepted for dinner. The group also is raffling a Beretta A300 shotgun for $30 a ticket. Raffle tickets are available by contacting Tracy Lowe at (720) 971-7133 or Dawn Mackey at (316) 288-9000.

  • Harpist to perform

    Paraguayan harpist Eduard Klassen and his wife, Canadian pianist Christine Klassen, will perform Christian harp music and offer spiritual stories about life in Paraguay’s wilderness at lunch May 5 at Hillsboro Senior Center. Reservations are being accepted through Friday at (620) 947-2304.

  • Today is service day

    Peabody-Burns Middle School and High School staff and students will be out in the community today completing service projects.

  • Activities planned at library

    Hillsboro Public Library will sponsor a series of activities in coming weeks: Book clubs for adults age 18 and up started this week.

  • Library items for sale

    Marion City Library will be selling children’s books, adult fiction and non-fiction books, DVDs, and audio CDs from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Friday and 9 a.m. to noon Saturday.

  • Recital planned

    Peabody-Burns High School senior Alex Young will present a trombone recital at 7 p.m. Sunday at Peabody United Methodist Church. 403 N. Sycamore St.

  • Senior center menus

  • MEMORIES:

    15, 30, 45, 60, 75, 110, 145 years ago

SCHOOL

  • Teachers win $500 stipends

    Marion kindergarten teacher Jessica Ensley and first grade teacher Rebecca Hofer each have won $500 from Kansas Association of American Educators Hofer’s award will help pay for graduate classes in neuroscience and trauma. Ensley’s will help pay for resources for multi-sensory teaching of reading.

  • Marion students win music awards

    Marion High School band and choir students participated in music festivals April 15 and 19. Students who received ‘I’ ratings at a solo and small ensemble festival qualified for state competition Saturday at Kansas Wesleyan University in Salina.

  • Goessel students win for prose

    Goessel High School students Justice Rust and Livie Claassen each received a “1” rating on prose pieces presented at a regional speech and drama festival April 22 at Clearwater High School.

SPORTS

  • Girls kick their way to 1st place

    Local swimmers captured first place out of six schools Friday at Marion Sports and Aquatic Center “I am so proud of the girls for winning the meet. They have all been working very hard in practice and it is really showing,” coach Mackenzie Magee said.

  • Warriors ride 8-game winning streak

    Marion baseball is on a hot streak right now with eight wins in a row, two of which came Friday against Ell-Saline, 18-1 and 21-1. Jack Lanning leads the team with a .600 batting average and a .673 on base percentage. He has stolen 16 bases this season, with 27 hits and 29 runs scored.

  • Bluebirds leap into 3rd at Norwich

    Both the boys and girls teams from Goessel earned third place out of 13 schools at track meet Friday at Norwich. Logan Bryant was the only Bluebird girl to take home a gold medal. She won in the 300 hurdles.

  • Goessel only team to compete this week

    The Goessel golf team competed Friday at Hesston Golf Park but because of some confusion was not entered for team awards or individual placing. Noah Schrag led the team with 85, Levi Schrag followed at 95. Chevy Gagnon (104) and Luke Stucky (117) rounded out the scoring for the Bluebirds.

MORE…

Email: | Also visit: Marion County Record and Hillsboro Star-Journal | © 2023 Hoch Publishing

 

 

 

BACK TO TOP