Purple martins take off from a birdhouse made for them recently at Marion County Lake. The birds used the house to escape the heat as temperatures rose into the 90s.
Barber Dimitri Dixon cuts the hair of a young customer during his second day at Silk Salon in Marion.
The interior of an apartment at Sunflower Theatre shows the work that needs to be done.
Eric Bartel and his wife, Danielle, were taken on a fishing outing while he was at Madonna Rehabilitation Hospital in Lincoln, Nebraska on June 6. He is recovering from a severe spinal cord injury he suffered on April 19.
