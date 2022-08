Marion students in grades 3 through 6 spent last week practicing and learning before presenting scenes Friday from "Shreck" and "Beauty and the Beast." Pictured are front row, left to right, Ty Koehn, Claire McFall, and Avery Branson; center row, Zoey Janzen, Tessa Haines, and Ceely Jones; back row, Aubrey Whiteman, Anani Ensley, and Lanie Branson.