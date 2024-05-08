HOVER OVER IMAGE TO ENLARGE IT
Third graders choreograph their own moves for a three-song performance at a Grades 1 through 3 concert Thursday night at Marion's Performing Arts Center. The fifth-grade band opened the concert with "Shoo Fly," "Darkwood Grove," and "Just a Hop, Skip, and Jump." Later, using a card board box to create a moving vehicle, fifth graders sing "Take me to Funkytown." Everyone squeezes on stage for a finalle, "YMCA."
As farmers begin treating their fields, a cropdusting plane flies low this weekend over a field along 190th Rd. between Hillsboro and Marion to crop dust the fields.
Esperanza Solis cleans built-up grunge off a window at the Peabody-Burns baseball concession stand as part of a service day Friday.
John Siebert of Marion rides a wheelchair as he returns from a Navy Seals honor flight from San Diego to Washington, D.C. Siebert can walk but rides a wheelchair for longer distances. A photo of Siebert wiping a tear appeared in an article in a San Diego newspaper about the huge welcome veterans received after returning from Washington, D.C.
