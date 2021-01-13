HEADLINES

  • Needed water upgrades will be disruptive

    Allison Shults hopes Marion’s widespread water system updates starting next week will put an end to the skunky water that often pours out of her tap. “The brown water, the smelly water, it’s time for something to change,” she said.

  • Clinic to close; Congress blamed

    Blaming new legislation that doesn’t even affect it, Herington Municipal Hospital is pulling the plug on its embattled Hillsboro clinic. The clinic, deemed illegal by attorney general’s opinions and challenged by a taxpayer lawsuit, will close April 30.

  • Driver, 90, hurt in U-turn across US-56

    A 90-year-old Marion woman was in fair condition Tuesday at a Wichita hospital after crashing into a semi while she was attempting to make a U-turn across US-56 on Remington Rd. Ruth Kramer was traveling north Monday on Remington Rd. when she drove her 2013 Ford Focus into the intersection.

  • Commissioners want answers on inmate death, give 30-cent raises

    County commissioners were not happy that Sheriff Rob Craft did not appear Monday for his scheduled quarterly update because, county clerk Tina Spencer said, he didn’t have anything to discuss. Commission chairman Randy Dallke disagreed.

  • Question gets council member called to the office

    A question raised by Marion councilman Ruth Herbel during Monday’s meeting led to an after-meeting talk between Herbel and city administrator Roger Holter. During parks and recreation director Margo Yates’ report to the council, Yates said she had helped a local small business find a new location expected to result in better sales, watched videos on helping businesses attract customers during a pandemic, and other sales-oriented topics, and passed along tips she’d learned to local businesses.

  • Some refuse shots as COVID surge ebbs

    Even as COVID-19 cases are at a high rate in the county, workers in some health care facilities decline to be vaccinated. The first round of COVID-19 vaccinations were rolled out to health care facilities nationwide, but the shots are not mandatory.

  • Where will 200 wind farm tower builders stay?

    Where workers will stay when construction gets under way for a wind farm in the south part of the county is anyone’s guess. Few RV campsites are available in the county.

OTHER NEWS

  • Woman buys, relocates grandmother's old house

    For Marlene Richards, life came full circle Wednesday when her grandmother’s house, where she spent her childhood Christmases, was settled onto her property in Hillsboro. Clusters of people gathered in the cold morning air to watch as Unruh House Movers of Galva lifted the home onto the back of a semi and painstakingly moved it from the corner of Grand and Washington Sts. to N. Cedar St.

  • Residents net heap of trouble with trash

    Many residents who live north of 330th Rd. will need to figure out what to do with their trash despite the opening a new county transfer station they pay taxes to support. Anita and Warren Unruh, 527 340th Rd., used to have their trash picked up by Waste Connections.

  • Frozen fog makes winter magic

    A few days of cloudy, cool air set the scene for winter magic in the county this past weekend as hoarfrost decorated trees and grass. Trapped moisture and cold air didn’t produce rain or snow, said Roger Martin, a forecaster with the National Weather Service in Wichita.

  • EMS rejects building offer

    Emergency medical services will continue to have a station in Hillsboro, but it won’t be shared with Hillsboro’s fire and police departments. EMS director Travis Parmley Monday submitted a letter of his own to county commissioners in response to one sent to commissioners last week by Hillsboro officials.

  • Service project aids Hillsboro museums

    Volunteers laughed as they struggled with the occasional stubborn lengths of cotton batting Saturday during a service project to help Hillsboro’s museums. Community group 2nd Saturday 2 Serve tackles volunteer projects in the community every second Saturday.

  • $10,000 grant boosts reworked Sunflower Theatre

    Sunflower Theatre is a work in progress, but its supporters are wasting no time in turning the space into a performance venue. Their efforts got a huge shot in the arm with a $10,000 grant from the Kansas Creative Arts Commission awarded through a program that aims to help arts organizations transform unused spaces.

  • Marion council split over squad car

    Marion city council voted three to one to buy a 2020 Ford Interceptor for the police department. Councilman Ruth Herbel voiced her objections two weeks ago, contending the Ford had a salvage title after being wrecked and would not have a factory warranty.

DEATHS

  • Eda Sheppard

    Public viewing for Eda Jean Sheppard, 99, Smith Center, who died Sunday at Parkside Home in Hillsboro, was to be from 1 to 6 p.m. today at Jost Funeral Home, Hillsboro. A private graveside service is planned for Fairview Cemetery near Smith Center.

  • IN MEMORIAM:

    Betty Ash

  • IN MEMORIAM:

    Bonnie Donges

  • IN MEMORIAM:

    Shirley Gutsch

  • IN MEMORIAM:

    Loretta Noone

  • IN MEMORIAM:

    Anita Weber

  • IN MEMORIAM:

    Bud Radtke

DOCKET

FINANCE

  • IRS thinks she's dead, no tax return or stimulus check

    A few months ago, Lisa Smith got an unpleasant surprise when she tried to file her tax return. The Internal Revenue Service no longer thinks she is alive. Smith, who asked that her real name not be used, was shocked when the agency rejected her return with a notice that the account was locked because, according to their records, it belonged to someone who died.

  • COVID sticks its hand in collection plates

    Many churches in Marion County have been offering in-person services for several months, but their funding still is taking a hit. Marion Christian Church is one house of worship where giving has decreased, though pastor Carl Helm is keeping a positive outlook.

  • Free commodities coming Jan. 20

    USDA commodities will arrive Jan. 20. To qualify, individuals must have less than $1,383 in monthly income. For each additional household member up to four, add $485 to the maximum income.

OPINION

  • A clinic in how to rip off taxpayers

    Imagine a world in which everything we depend upon is subject to free-market competition. Imagine, contrary to fact, that Hillsboro’s fire department sees an opportunity to expand. It seeks federal aid, buys more trucks, and stations them not in Hillsboro but in Marion.

  • It's not the Grand Obnoxious Party

    Whether he’s a tinhorn dictator fighting to stay in power or an uncouth spoiled child who doesn’t realize how easy it is to incite violence, it’s time for America to move on from President Donald Trump. We don’t have to be as high-handed as he sometimes has been and throw him out the way Speaker (and de facto new president) Nancy Pelosi is insisting on doing.

  • Signing off

    After 2½ years at the Marion County Record, only about 1½ years longer than I expected to be here, I must bid adieu as I start the next stage of my journey. By the time most of you read this I already will be moving to St. Joseph, Missouri, but I undoubtedly will be thinking about my time in Marion County for years to come.

  • ANOTHER DAY IN THE COUNTRY:

    Finding New Year's fun

  • LETTERS TO THE EDITOR:

    Responsibility, Electoral truth

PEOPLE

PEOPLE

  • New year, new promise for teams

    In a week when all but three games for boys and girls basketball were canceled, Marion boys had their best performance of the season Friday at Moundridge. The Warriors lost 65-51 but scored nearly double as many points as in any of their previous games.

  • Teams making the most out of limited tourneys

    There will be fewer fans in the stands to cheer for Cailey Barney’s team during Centre’s Cougar Classic next week, but she is just happy to play this year. Barney, a Centre senior, suffered a severe ankle sprain last year and missed the entire season, so she isn’t taking this season for granted.

  • Wrestlers start fast in 1st action of year

    Hillsboro and Marion wrestlers found individual success in their tournaments Saturday, with each scoring multiple athletes in the top-three. 138-pounder Garrett Helmer won all five of his matches and was one of four Trojans who placed first in their weight classes at Chase County. Others were 145-pounder Jordan Bachman, 152-pounder Tristan Rathbone, and 195-pounder Austin Rempel, all of whom went 5-0 on the day.

  • College degrees and honors

  • Wichita musician signs with Tabor

    Wichita-area senior Mollie Beaver, a two-time semifinalist in the International Songwriting Competition, signed a letter of intent this week to attend Tabor College in the fall.

  • TEEN to meet

    Technology Excellence in Education Network’s January meeting will be 6 p.m. Wednesday at Hillsboro school district’s central office in the 400 block of S. Date St. Lena Kleiner has requested that anyone with questions call her at(620) 877-0237.

MORE…

Email: | Also visit: Marion County Record and Hillsboro Star-Journal | © 2021 Hoch Publishing

 

 

 

BACK TO TOP