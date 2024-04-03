HOVER OVER IMAGE TO ENLARGE IT
Rancher Chuck McLinden sprays both fire and a line of water at the edge of a pasture he is burning Saturday southeast of Marion.
Eager children hunt Easter eggs Saturday at Marion City Library.
Led by a cross, members of Holy Family parish walk a public procession Friday from Marion City Library to St. Mark Catholic Church.
Despite battling an illness Warriors pitcher Bre Williams played the game her teammates needed to open the season. Unfortunately, the Warriors lost in extra innings to Little River.
