HOVER OVER IMAGE TO ENLARGE IT



A cow struggles through mud and manure Monday at Double B Cattle in Lincolnville. A cow struggles through mud and manure Monday at Double B Cattle in Lincolnville.



Feeder cattle stand in mud and manure Monday as they eat from a trough at a lot in Lincolnville. Feeder cattle stand in mud and manure Monday as they eat from a trough at a lot in Lincolnville.



Hope Reynolds rushes food to hungry patrons Saturday evening during the '50s Diner Night event at Pop's Diner. The diner ran out of food midway through, and staff had to buy more potatoes for French fries, and ground beef. Proceeds will benefit December's Coming Home for Christmas event Hope Reynolds rushes food to hungry patrons Saturday evening during the '50s Diner Night event at Pop's Diner. The diner ran out of food midway through, and staff had to buy more potatoes for French fries, and ground beef. Proceeds will benefit December's Coming Home for Christmas event