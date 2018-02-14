HOVER OVER IMAGE TO ENLARGE IT
Workers from Mayer Specialty Services of Goddard use specialized equipment with cameras to inspect sewer lines at the residence of Tony Zappone, whose basement has flooded with back-flowing sewage twice since October.
Noreen Weems places flowers on her late husband Mick's grave Tuesday in preparation for her first Valentine's Day without him.
Tori Pickens looks for an open teammate Friday at Goessel on Friday. The Warriors lost 84-13 to the league-leading Bluebirds.
Ronnie Carlson feeds cattle on his farm east of Lincolnville. He and his two sons, Lucas and Eric, each have their own farms and buy their own cattle, but they often feed them together. The cattle-feeding operation is in addition to growing crops and installing conservation practices for themselves and others. Ronnie and his wife, Susan, will receive the Continuation Conservation Award Feb. 24 at the annual banquet of Marion County Conservation District.
Email: | Also visit: Marion County Record and Hillsboro Star-Journal | © 2018 Hoch Publishing