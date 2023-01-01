HEADLINES

  • Hospital wants zoning to block rivals

    Hillsboro Community Hospital is asking for a zoning change that would prohibit outside out-of-town medical facilities from locating facilities within the city limits. Rooker said an out-of-town hospital wanted to open a rival surgical center in Emporia.

  • Area blacked out for 3 hours

    A Sunday evening blackout that impacted Marion and surrounding areas for nearly three hours was triggered by an equipment failure in an Evergy transmission system. A Marion man had to be taken to St. Luke Hospital about 15 minutes after the power failure because his oxygen equipment would not work after he fell at home. No information on his condition was available.

  • Pair of paramedics face discipline

    A state board will hear reports Nov. 30 on cases against two paramedics formerly employed in the county. Kansas Board of Emergency Medical Service board reports on former ambulance director Curt Hasart and former part-time Peabody police officer Chad Voth, also a firefighter and paramedic.

  • Sheriff's Durango to be fixed after all

    The sheriff’s office won’t have to spend $10,600 to replace an engine that failed on a Durango after all. Midway Motors has said it will replace the engine under warranty.

  • Are you as thankful as a fifth grader?

    Peabody-Burns
    5th grade I am thankful for my cats Olly and Lottie. They make me feel safe and protected. I am also thankful for a roof over my head and life. If it weren’t for my mom and dad, I wouldn’t be here today. I would also like to give a shout out to those who help others. Thank you for being so kind. Helping is always important. Keep it up guys. We love you! Logann I am thankful for my dogs Bell and Pochie, food and water, friends, family and pets. I am also thankful for Jesus and God. In the nutshell, I am thankful for a lot of things. Brad I am thankful for hoodies because they are comfy. I’m also thankful for art and music. When I listen to music, it helps me think or to draw. I’m thankful for my dogs. I wouldn’t have survived school or my dad leaving. I’m thankful for my family too, when they call me for example my cousin Scout. We call each other all the time. I’m thankful for a roof over my head, also my friends even though sometimes we fight, but without them I would have nothing. They make me laugh and make me feel better when I’m sad. And I’m thankful for God because if it wasn’t for him nothing would exist and for Jesus because he sacrificed his life for us so we could live. Delilah I am thankful for my mom. I’m thankful for God because he gave me family. I am thankful for this class because there is joy. I am thankful for Jesus because he died on cross for us and for my family because they love me. Knox I am thankful for Jesus and God. I’m thankful for Jesus dieing for us on the cross so we can have a better life. I’m thankful for God because I wouldn’t be here if it wasn’t for him. Also, my friends. Jaylee I am thankful for all of my family and my friends, especially my friend Delila. She’s the best friend I could ever ask for. Moving on, I’m thankful for food and water and anything I like to, having a roof over my head, art and science, of course. I like animals and plants, the sun and moon. And I’m thankful for clothes and shoes! And my class even though we might have test some days. I’m thankful for clouds and skies. I just love these. I am thankful for my stuffed animals. Aly I am thankful for sports cars, shoes, basketball, mobile games, jewelry, bikes, scooters, skate park, BMX and BMX track. Guliano I am thankful for my family. My family feeds me. I have my brother Bennett to comfort me. I am thankful for God my savior. He will let me live with him in Heaven. He granted life on earth. I am thankful for Jesus. He died up on the cross for me. God sent him down to forgive us of our sin. I am thankful for friends. They are always there for me. They’re the best! Brooke I’m thankful for my friends and family, food and water, for school and learning and seeing my teachers. Also I am thankful for my dogs, cats and my chickens, art, coloring and drawing. I am thankful for warm clothes and jackets. Finally, I’m thankful for flowers and family time. Hannah This Thanksgiving I’m thankful for my family and a roof over my head. I am thankful for God. I am thankful for having a bathroom. I am thankful for my Nana. I love Thanksgiving dinner with my family and friends. Quentin I am thankful for my family, school, God, Thanksgiving dinner and helping my family friends. I love Thanksgiving. Michael I am thankful for my Nana because she is amazing, my friends because they help me through tough times, my house because it provides shelter, my pets because they companions, sisters cause they are family, Dad because he does everything, my uncles because they are very nice. I am thankful for Thanksgiving. Wyatt

OTHER NEWS

  • Christmas home tour to offer merry sights

    For Merle and Michelle Flaming, this holiday season will be the first they enjoy in a home the couple bought last year and spent months renovating. After the Flamings bought their house at 1729 Upland Rd., they completely remodeled it into a sunny place with a lovely view of Marion County Lake.

  • New, but with a vintage vibe

    Peabody’s newest shop will open its doors for sneak holiday shopping Thursday. CK Vintage co-owners Christopher King and Jonathan Clayton moved from Mullinsville in March, closing a shop they ran in there in a converted schoolhouse.

  • Marion plans Holly Jolly event

    Merchants and community organizations will sponsor Christmas events and activities Saturday in Marion. At 9 a.m., an Elf on the Shelf hunt will start at CB Baked Goods, Jingle Junk will be for sale at Marion Community Center, where face painting will be available at $5 per person. Ornament making and hot cocoa will be available for $5 per person at Crafty Cactus.

  • 2 suits filed in 2021 ATV crash

    An insurance company filed suit Nov. 13 against both a man driving an ATV that crashed July 4, 2021 and a passenger injured in the crash. In the wreck, Marion resident Russell S. Hake lost control of a 2020 Polaris RZR while turning from Coble St. to Kellison St. The Polaris overturned into a ditch.

  • New treasurer brings nearly a decade of experience

    Tina Groening stepped to a lectern Friday morning, raised her hand, and swore an oath of office to serve as county treasurer. She comes to her position with 9½ years of experience in the treasurer’s office. She was appointed to serve out the unfinished term of Susan Berg, who died Oct. 4 of cancer after two years as treasurer.

  • Hillsboro, Peabody water rates to rise

    Hillsboro residents will see increases in their water and sewer bills as soon as January after city council members voted Tuesday to raise the rates for Hillsboro and Peabody. The rate increases, first discussed two weeks ago, are to keep up with rising costs of processing water and sewage.

  • Hackers ransom court records

    An Oct. 12 security breach of a statewide court information system was a foreign cyberattack, the state supreme court said in a release Tuesday. The attack prevented attorneys and court officials from accessing or filing documents electronically and journalists from providing normal news coverage of court cases.

DEATHS

  • 'Blondie' Hicks

    Services for Haroldine M. “Blondie” Hicks, 96, Peabody, who died Nov. 13 in Wichita, will be 1 p.m. Dec. 1 at Prairie Lawn Cemetery, Peabody, and 11 a.m. Dec. 2 at St. Paul Lutheran Church, Peabody, and Sunset Hill Cemetery, Herington. Born March 26, 1927, to Herman and Mathilda (Meyer) Blomenkamp on a family farm near Herington, she married Ralph Hicks on Aug. 26, 1951.

  • Kerry Kelsey

    Services for Kerry Kelsey, 57, who died Nov. 13 at his home in Marion, were Saturday. Interment was at Marion Cemetery. Born Nov. 29, 1965 in Marion to Gerald and Sharon (Youk) Kelsey, he married Lori Vantuyl on Aug. 23, 1986, at Zion Lutheran Church in Hillsboro.

  • IN MEMORIAM:

    Dale Johnson

  • IN MEMORIAM:

    Garry Vogel

FOR THE RECORD

OPINION

  • Being thankful for Marion's mess

    As we settle in to determine what we’re thankful for, let’s be thankful for our opportunity to reshape Marion’s government to avoid problems of the recent past. Those who fail to learn from history are doomed to repeat it, and Marion can learn several important lessons from problems it has faced in recent months.

  • ANOTHER DAY IN THE COUNTRY:

    The discovery drawer

  • CORRECTIONS:

    Corrections

  • LETTERS:

    Police standards

PEOPLE

  • Thanksgiving memories linger long

    Bill Goentzel’s most memorable Thanksgiving was a snowy day when his father had to pick up kids from school and take them home. The year was 1952, and Goentzel’s father’s Model A Ford was the only vehicle that could navigate deep snow that had piled up on roads during a morning snowstorm.

  • Holiday safety tips

    Although a feast for family and friends is a traditional celebration of Thanksgiving, a fire or injury could ruin the big day. According to the National Fire Protection Association, Thanksgiving is the year’s peak day for kitchen fires, with the average number of fires 297 higher than the daily fire average nationwide.

  • Cattle operation goes solar

    A Ramona cattle operation now has an array of solar panels to defray its energy costs. Cow Camp Feed Yard’s recently completed 16.38-kilowatt solar system, which cost $19,656 to build, is expected to replace nearly 45% of the farm’s energy usage.

  • Foundation donations to be matched

    Up to $70,000 given to Peabody Community Foundation between now and Dec. 31 will be matched by Patterson Family Foundation. Donations to any of the foundation’s 29 funds qualify, but the foundation is highlighting its community improvement and housing fund, charitable programs and organizations, city pool maintenance, and operating funds.

  • Senior center menus

  • MEMORIES:

    15, 30, 45, 60, 75, 110, 145 years ago

SPORTS

  • Warrior season will be remembered among best

    When considering successful years for Marion High School’s football program, the first that’s likely to come to mind, for those old enough to remember, would be the Warriors’ lone state champion team in 1968. Then there’s the 1994 Class 3A runner-up, which simply didn’t have enough to handle the one-two punch of Wichita Collegiate’s DeAngelo Evans and Harrison Hill in the title game.

MORE…

Email: | Also visit: Marion County Record and Hillsboro Star-Journal | © 2023 Hoch Publishing

 

 

 

BACK TO TOP